Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

WASHINGTON -- Outfielder Carl Crawford may look forward to being home when the team begins a homestand on Thursday against the Giants, but the veteran left-handed hitter probably will be sorry to say goodbye to Nationals Park, where he had eight hits in the three-game series that ended Wednesday.

He began the three-city trip 3-for-17 but sprayed the ball around Nationals Park for the past three days.

“I think Carl is a guy who has been streaky in the past,” manager Don Mattingly said. “He puts up a bunch of (hits) together. Hopefully he is on a run. He has been getting his hits. He made a couple of nice plays in the outfield.”

Crawford had three hits in each of the first two games of the series then had two hits Wednesday, both against starter Stephen Strasburg.

He singled and scored in the first and led off the sixth with a single before Strasburg got out of a two-on, two-out jam. Crawford is now hitting .255 and has 10 hits in his last 17 at-bats.

RECORD: 19-16

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 1-1, 4.60 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Josh Beckett, 0-1, 3.14)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Yasiel Puig was back in the starting lineup Wednesday for the first time since he was shaken up chasing a game-winning double by Miami INF Jeff Baker in the ninth inning Sunday. Puig was 1-for-3 with a walk and was retired in the eighth even though he scorched a liner to center against Tyler Clippard.

--RHP Josh Beckett will make the start Thursday at home as the Dodgers end a road trip to Minnesota, Miami and Washington. Los Angeles will face the Giants, and Beckett is 4-5 against the club. He threw five scoreless innings against the Giants on April 15.

--RHP Dan Haren got the start against his former team Wednesday afternoon. He gave up three earned runs in six innings in a game that was delayed by rain by one hour and 40 minutes. Haren gave up two runs in the first inning. “After that I thought he was fine,” manager Don Mattingly said.

--OF Carl Crawford had three hits in each of the first two games of the series and then had two hits on Wednesday. “He has been streaky in the past,” manager Don Mattingly said of Crawford, now hitting .255.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Yasiel Puig (head) was day-to-day after hitting the wall May 4 in Miami. He passed a concussion test after the May 4 game, sat out May 5-6 and was back in the lineup May 7.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. He played catch from 75 feet April 11. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16, which revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw (strained teres major muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He threw a pain-free bullpen session April 15. He threw approximately 50 pitches to hitters on April 20 and made a rehab start April 25 at Class A Rancho Cucamonga. He threw another bullpen session April 27 and made another rehab start April 30 at Double-A Chattanooga. Kershaw is expected to return to the rotation May 6.

--C A.J. Ellis (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 6. He underwent arthroscopic surgery April 8.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

Miguel Olivo

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF/OF Chone Figgins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke