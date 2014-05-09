Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Manager Don Mattingly believes his Los Angeles Dodgers need to make a statement in the current four-game series with the San Francisco Giants.

The mission is off to a poor start. The Dodgers dropped a 3-1 decision in 10 innings in the opener against their rival Thursday night.

The Giants have captured five of the seven games between the two clubs, and they won both of the previous series this season. They also have won six of their past seven contests at Dodger Stadium.

”I think it’s a series for us to kind of establish ourselves,“ said Mattingly, who held a closed-door meeting with his club before Thursday’s game but was vague on details regarding it. ”They beat us two out of three in both series. They beat us up pretty good here at home.

“I felt like the first series they swung the bats really well. The San Francisco series could have went either way probably -- we could have swept them, they could have swept us type of series -- so yeah, we have to kind of establish that we can play with them.”

Mattingly added of the National League West-leading Giants, “They’ve got a good club. We know who they are. We knew they were going to be tough.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-17

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner 3-3, 3.18 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Paul Maholm 1-2, 4.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C A.J. Ellis began rehabbing at the Dodgers’ facilities in Arizona on Wednesday. Ellis has missed 29 games after undergoing surgery on his left knee in April. There is no timetable for his return.

--LF Andre Ethier was the odd man out in the outfield rotation in Thursday’s contest against the Giants. Ethier came on in the 10th inning in a double-switch with CF Matt Kemp. Ethier reached base in the bottom of the inning after being hit by a pitch from Giants RHP Sergio Romo.

--RHP Josh Beckett, who is winless in his past 14 starts, allowed a run on five hits in 6 2/3 innings against San Francisco in another no-decision. Beckett struck out four and walked one on 105 pitches (66 strikes). He hasn’t won a game since beating the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 30, 2012.

--3B Juan Uribe left Thursday’s game in the ninth inning with mild left hamstring soreness. His status for Friday’s game was unknown.

--2B Dee Gordon stole his major-league-leading 21st base in the sixth inning of Thursday’s 3-1 loss to the Giants. Gordon, who went 1-for-4, has been caught stealing three times.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The guys had great defense behind me. We just couldn’t get that timely hit.” -- RHP Josh Beckett, to the Los Angeles Daily News, after the Dodgers’ 3-1, 10-inning loss to the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Juan Uribe (mild left hamstring soreness) left the May 8 game. His status for May 9 was unknown.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. He played catch from 75 feet April 11. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16, which revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23.

--C A.J. Ellis (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 6. He underwent arthroscopic surgery April 8. He began rehabbing at the Dodgers’ facilities in Arizona on May 7.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

Miguel Olivo

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF/OF Chone Figgins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke