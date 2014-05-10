Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Don Mattingly’s team came into its four-game series with the San Francisco Giants talking about wanting to make a statement. With two games now complete, the Dodgers have been saddled with a pair of losses.

“We just need to win, that’s it,” said second baseman Dee Gordon following Friday’s 3-1 loss. “Just win, there’s nothing else we can do the next two games but win.”

They’ll send Zack Greinke to the mound. He is 5-1 on the season after allowing two runs on five hits in a weather-shortened three innings last Monday for his first loss since Sept. 28, 2013. That snapped an 18-game regular-season start streak dating back to July 30, 2013 in which he pitched 5.0 or more innings with two or fewer runs allowed, the longest such streak in the majors since 1914.

Offensively, Yaseil Puig continues to provide production regardless of where he bats in the lineup. Hitting second on Friday night, the highly gifted outfielder belted his fifth home run of the season and extended his current hitting streak to nine games.

On the flip side, third baseman Juan Uribe remains a question mark. Counted on for his offense and defense, the former Giant pulled a hamstring against his former club on Thursday and his immediate future is still unclear. The Dodgers are expected to make a decision about placing him on the DL later this weekend, perhaps as early as Saturday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-18

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Giants (RHP Matt Cain, 0-3, 4.35 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 5-1, 2.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Dee Gordon leads the team and ranks fourth in the major leagues with a .338 batting average (45-for-133) this season.

--RF Yasiel Puig has a nine-game hitting streak, going 15-for-37 over that stretch. With his 418-foot home run on Friday he extended the streak and has now tied the longest streak of his career, set June 26 - July 5, 2013. He is also ranked in the MLB’s top 10 in on-base percentage and batting average with runners in scoring position.

--RHP Brandon League fired 2.1 scoreless innings of relief for the Dodgers, his longest outing of the year. League has not allowed an earned run in his last nine appearances (15.1 IP) since April 16. Friday marked his longest outing since May 26, 2010 vs. Detroit (2.1 IP).

--LHP Paul Maholm allowed just three hits to Giants batters, but came out on the short end of a 3-1 loss, allowing three runs in 5.2 innings. The key hit allowed was Brandon Crawford’s fifth inning, two-run home run, Maholm’s fourth homer allowed in his last four starts for the Dodgers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Our manager) was ejected going to battle for us, it’s supposed to fire you up. He didn’t mean to get tossed. He was just going to bat for his guys and that’s all you can ask for.” -- SS Dee Gordon, after manager Don Mattingly was ejected from Friday’s loss to the Giants.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Juan Uribe (mild left hamstring soreness) left the May 8 game. He remains questionable to play over the May 10-11 weekend and could be placed on the DL as early as May 10.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. He played catch from 75 feet April 11. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16, which revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23.

--C A.J. Ellis (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 6. He underwent arthroscopic surgery April 8. He began rehabbing at the Dodgers’ facilities in Arizona on May 7.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

Miguel Olivo

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF/OF Chone Figgins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke

