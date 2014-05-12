Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Left-hander Clayton Kershaw continued to demonstrate his award-winning form for the Los Angeles Dodgers less than a week after returning from the disabled list.

Kershaw, who won two of the National League’s past three Cy Young Awards, retired 15 of 17 batters between the first and sixth innings Sunday before finishing with nine strikeouts in seven innings.

However, after the Dodgers moved in front 2-1 in the sixth inning, Kershaw gave up a two-run home run to Giants shortstop Brandon Hicks in the seventh, putting San Francisco on top 3-2. The Giants went on to record a 7-4, 10-inning win.

“It’s frustrating,” said Kershaw, who allowed three runs on seven hits and no walks. “The team played so well and we battled all day. Guys were making plays, getting big, clutch hits, moving guys over and playing the game the right way. So for me to give up that home run after just getting the lead right back is disappointing. I’ve got to shut the door right there.”

Since returning to the rotation May 6, Kershaw has 18 strikeouts and no walks in his two starts. In 20 2/3 innings this season, the left-hander has 25 K’s and one walk.

The Dodgers, who lost for the fourth time in five games, need Kershaw to retain his top form to contend in the National League West. No other pitcher who has thrown at least 1,000 innings and started at least 100 games since 1900 has a lower career ERA than Kershaw’s 2.50 ERA.

Whitey Ford had a 2.75 ERA. Sandy Koufax posted a 2.76 ERA, and Jim Palmer’s ERA was 2.86.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-19

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 3-2, 1.99 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 4-1, 2.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) missed his third consecutive game Sunday, though he performed running, throwing and agility drills during warmups. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said he was not sure if the club would place Uribe on the disabled list.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (inflamed left shoulder) threw to a catcher on level ground Sunday, one day after he threw a bullpen session. He might throw from a mound Tuesday, the first day he would be eligible to return from the disabled list.

--C A.J. Ellis caught nine innings and went 1-for-2 with a walk in his first rehab game for Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday. He is working his way back after undergoing arthroscopic knee left surgery April 8.

--RF Yasiel Puig, who went 2-for-5 and hit his sixth home run Sunday, extended his career-best hitting streak to 11 games. Since his streak began April 30, Puig is batting .413 (19-for-46) with two doubles, three homers, seven runs and 11 RBIs.

--2B Dee Gordon continues to lead the major league with 24 stolen bases. Gordon also demonstrated fine agility by turning two double plays Sunday.

--RHP Chris Withrow has been one of the few positives in a battered bullpen, but he allowed just his second earned run of the year while pitching one inning of relief Sunday. In 18 innings this season, Withrow has permitted 15 walks and only four hits while striking out 24.

--RHP Dan Haren, who will start Monday night against the Miami Marlins, has held opposing hitters to a .213 average with runners in scoring position. Haren will face an especially difficult challenge in Marlins OF Giancarlo Stanton, who leads the major leagues with 40 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We still have a lot of tweaking to do. We have to fix a lot of things from top to bottom to get where we want to be, whether it’s making the defensive plays, getting guys in on offense or making the pitches.” -- OF Andre Ethier, after the Dodgers lost three of four games to the rival San Francisco Giants.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Juan Uribe (sore left hamstring) left the May 8 game, and he did not play May 9-11. He performed running, throwing and agility drills before the May 11 game, but there was still a chance he could land on the disabled list.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28. He threw on level ground May 11. He might throw from a mound May 13.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. He played catch from 75 feet April 11. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16, which revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23.

--C A.J. Ellis (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 6. He underwent arthroscopic surgery April 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 11.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

