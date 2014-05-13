Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Juan Uribe took batting practice and participated in fielding drills again before Monday’s game against the Miami Marlins, but the Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman didn’t play. Manager Don Mattingly said Uribe was available, if needed, but he opted to go with Justin Turner at third.

Uribe, who is nursing a sore right hamstring, missed the past four games, but Mattingly was encouraged by the veteran’s progress Monday, saying he didn’t believe Uribe would serve a stint on the disabled list.

“He did a lot (Monday), so we’ll see if he’s sore at all tomorrow,” Mattingly said before the Dodgers’ 6-5 win over the Miami Marlins. “I hate to put it out there, but whatever it is, we don’t feel like its 15 (days on the disabled list). And he’s going to be usable, even if it’s off the bench for a couple of days.”

Mattingly said the Dodgers could use Uribe’s glove and bat.

“Obviously, his defense at third is as good as anybody,” Mattingly said. “But the guy has been consistent for us offensively, so we miss him a lot.”

Uribe was batting .306 with four home runs and 17 RBIs before he was injured.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-19

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jacob Turner 0-0, 6.75 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Josh Beckett 0-1, 2.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C A.J. Ellis went 1-for-3 with a home run Monday night in what was expected to be his final rehab game for Triple-A Albuquerque. He is due to return to Los Angeles on Tuesday. Ellis will be evaluated by the Dodgers’ training staff before the club determines when he will return to the lineup. Ellis has been on the disabled list since early April, and he underwent left knee surgery April 8. He went 1-for-2 with a walk for Albuquerque on Sunday in his first rehab game.

--RF Yasiel Puig homered and drove in four runs, boosting the Dodgers to a 6-5 victory over the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. Puig’s three-run homer in the fourth inning extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games. It was his seventh home run of the season.

--RHP Dan Haren, who retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced, worked seven innings and allowed three runs on seven hits in a win over the Marlins on Monday night. He struck out two and issued one walk in 92 pitches (58 strikes). It was the 12th consecutive start in which Haren (5-1) has limited the opposition to three runs or fewer. He also ended a personal four-game losing streak against the Marlins, beating them for the first time since July 10, 2009.

--CF Matt Kemp played in his 1,000 career game and reached base three times, going 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs and two stolen bases. Kemp has hit safely in nine of his past 10 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve talked about him becoming more and more of an RBI guy as he’s been more patient. He makes pitchers throw strikes. I think last year (he) was a lot more emotional. He’s been less emotional and more tuned in, not trying to do too much and get a good pitch to hit.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, on RF Yasiel Puig, who drove in four runs Monday in the Dodgers’ 6-5 win over the Miami Marlins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Juan Uribe (sore left hamstring) left the May 8 game, and he did not play May 9-12. He took batting practice and participated in fielding drills May 12, and he is day-to-day.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28. He threw on level ground May 11. He might throw from a mound May 13.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. He played catch from 75 feet April 11. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16, which revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23.

--C A.J. Ellis (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 6. He underwent arthroscopic surgery April 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 11, and he will return to Los Angeles on May 13 to be re-evaluated.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

Miguel Olivo

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF/OF Chone Figgins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke