Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis is close to returning to the lineup after missing the past 34 games with an injured left knee.

The Dodgers didn’t activate Ellis before Tuesday’s game against the Miami Marlins, as some had speculated, but manager Don Mattingly said Ellis would play soon. Though Mattingly didn’t say when, Ellis is expected to return either Wednesday against the Marlins or Friday when the Dodgers open a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“Wanted to make sure he doesn’t play two days in a row,” Mattingly said. “He feels like he’s ready to play. It’s soon.”

Ellis completed a two-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday. He went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for the Dukes in a 10-2 loss at El Paso. He also played Sunday at El Paso, going 1-for-2 in an 11-0 defeat.

Ellis has been on the disabled list since April 8 after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Before the injury, Ellis was batting .167 in only 24 at-bats.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-19

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Paul Maholm, 1-3, 4.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Juan Uribe will probably return to the starting lineup when the Dodgers begin a three-game series Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Manager Don Mattingly said he was “buying time” for Uribe, who has missed five games with a sore right hamstring. Though Uribe was available to pinch-hit, Mattingly wanted to give him more time to rest. With the Dodgers having an off-day Thursday, Mattingly believes it’s best to give Uribe more rest. “I want to be careful with him,” Mattingly said.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu threw a 40-pitch bullpen Tuesday. The Dodgers will evaluate Ryu on Wednesday and determine their next course. Ryu will probably make a minor league rehab start before returning to the Dodgers, which possibly could occur next week. Ryu has been on the disabled list since April 28 with left shoulder inflammation.

--RHP Josh Beckett ended a string of 14 consecutive starts without a win, allowing a run on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks in 6 1/3 innings in a victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. Beckett captured his first decision since Sept. 30, 2012, when he beat the Colorado Rockies.

--RF Yasiel Puig went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI and safely in a career-high 13 consecutive contest. Puig is hitting .408 during the streak.

--SS Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run double in the sixth inning that ignited a five-run outburst for Los Angeles in its 7-1 win over Miami on Tuesday night. Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a run in the victory.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He could have won every game he’s pitched. It’s good to see him get a win.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, on RHP Josh Beckett after a 7-1 win over the Marlins on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Juan Uribe (sore left hamstring) left the May 8 game, and he did not play May 9-13. He took batting practice and participated in fielding drills May 12, and he is day-to-day.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28. He threw on level ground May 11. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 13.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. He played catch from 75 feet April 11. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16, which revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23.

--C A.J. Ellis (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 6. He underwent arthroscopic surgery April 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 11, and he will return to Los Angeles on May 13 to be re-evaluated.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

Miguel Olivo

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF/OF Chone Figgins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke