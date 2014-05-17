Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Quick, who leads the Los Angeles Dodgers in walks? Hanley Ramirez? Matt Kemp?

Good guesses, but it is right fielder Yasiel Puig, whose 19 walks stood alone atop the Dodgers leaderboard until first baseman Adrian Gonzalez caught him with two free passes Friday. That Puig is even in the conversation is a testament to his growth.

“We would have never thought we would say that last year,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “That’s a big step for him.”

Puig did his damage in other ways Friday, when he homered and finished a triple short of the cycle while extending his hitting streak to a career-long 15 games in the Dodgers’ 7-0 victory over Arizona at Chase Field. Puig had 36 walks last season, one every 12 plate appearances after he was promoted to majors on June 3. He has cut that ratio to one walk every 8.8 plate appearances this season.

”Patience at the plate -- I think that is the big key for him,“ Dodgers manager Don Mattiingly said. ”Last year early on, they challenge you. They are going to see if you can hit. Once he showed he could do that, then it was a matter of, ‘OK what don’t you hit?’ If they find holes, there are going to go to them.

“I think his growth has really been in making them throw strikes. That’s the key for all guys. Getting in counts and not chasing when he is getting in hitters’ counts. In the past, we’ve seen him getting in 3-1s and 2-0s and they were still not throwing him strikes. So now he is basically forcing the issue. Either threw him strikes or you will walk him. He’s forcing teams to throw him strikes.”

Puig, hitting .333 with eight homers, has improved in other areas in his second season, Mattingly noted.

”Even though he has had some hiccups on the bases and in the outfield, for the most part his game has matured,“ Mattingly said. ”He is making less mistakes, making better decisions. We’re seeing a guy get better.

“I know him and Adrian have a little game going on about whoever gets on base the most that series. I think that’s important, too. Those little games are good for hitters. It makes you competitive, and helps you understand that a walk is important, too.”

Hitting No. 2 in the lineup behind stolen base threat Dee Gordon has little to do with it, Mattingly added.

“That also can be a double edge,” Mattingly said. “They (pitchers) throw over, quick step. That can affect a hitter. He’s adjusted well there. the main thing is, you can’t really worry what happens with Dee. ... I think it is just hitting and getting a good pitch to hit.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 2-0, 1.74 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 1-0, 1.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Yasiel Puig extended his hitting streak to 15 games with his third-inning home run before adding a single in the seventh and a double in the eighth. He is hitting .426 with five doubles, five homers and 19 RBIs during his streak. “I‘m trying to get hits and put a swing at good pitches,” Puig said. “I wasn’t worried hitting for the cycle or anything like that.” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly: “He’s been getting better all the time. It’s kind of what we feel like he can be. He’s getting closer to becoming that player that has a chance to be a huge impact.”

--LF Scott Van Slyke continued his streak against Arizona LHP Wade Miley. Van Slyke doubled and homered in three plate appearances against Miley and is 6-for-9 with three doubles, three homers and four RBIs in four games against Miley this season. “There are certain guys you just pick up the ball early,” Van Slyke said. “Timing. Your rhythm and his rhythm kind of synch up. It makes your at-bats a little easier. You are not anxious about a pitch, or you are not trying to figure out what he’s trying to do to you. You just go up and look something to whack.”

--LHP Clayton Kershaw has made two consecutive starts with nine strikeouts and no walks since returning from the disabled list, and he will not be on any sort of pitch count for his third start back Saturday at Arizona, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “We had him built up,” Mattingly said. “Feel pretty good about him. We obviously are going to be careful with him, like anyone else, but no different than last year.” Kershaw threw 89 and 92 pitches in his most recent starts. He joined RHP Dazzy Vance as the only Dodger pitchers since 1914 with at least nine strikeouts and no walks in consecutive starts. Vance did it in Sept. 11 and 16, 1930.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu threw four innings in a simulated game at the Dodgers’ spring training facility at Camelback Ranch here Friday morning as he prepares to return to the rotation after missing time with left shoulder inflammation. “It went really well,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, adding that Ryu threw 60 pitches. “From there, we’ll find out how he comes out tomorrow. I feel pretty confident he is going to feel good tomorrow.” Ryu, 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA in seven starts, was placed on the disabled list April 28. He may not need another sim game or a rehab start, Mattingly intimated. “His pen the other day was just ridiculous for a guy who hand’t thrown in 12 days,” Mattingly said. “He threw the ball wherever he wanted. I like the way he threw today.”

--LHP Paul Maholm, who entered the rotation in mid-May, would be a candidate to return to the bullpen when LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder) returns to the rotation, but Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said the subject has not come up. “We haven’t talked to Paul about anything, about how exactly where we will go and how we will do it,” Mattingly said of adjusting the rotation. “We’ll cross that bridge tomorrow and work off that.” Ryu threw a 60-pitch simulated game Friday, and if he comes out of it feeling well could return to the rotation soon, Mattingly intimated. Maholm is 1-4 with a 5.40 ERA in 10 appearances, seven starts. He gave up 11 hits and 10 runs (five earned) in a 13-3 loss to Miami on Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It makes your at-bats a little easier. You are not anxious about a pitch, or you are not trying to figure out what he’s trying to do to you. You just go up and look something to whack.” -- Dodgers LF Scott Van Slyke, who is 6-for-9 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBIs against Arizona left-hander Wade Miley this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Juan Uribe (sore left hamstring) left the May 8 game, and he did not play May 9-13. He appeared as a pinch hitter May 14, and he is likely to start May 16.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28. He threw on level ground May 11. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 13. He will probably throw a simulated game May 16, and there is a chance he could be activated during the week of May 19-25.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16 that revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF/OF Chone Figgins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke

