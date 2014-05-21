Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- No team in baseball has spent more on pitching in the last two seasons than the Los Angeles Dodgers, who plunked down $410 million to sign free agents Zack Greinke and Hyun-Jin Ryu and to sign homegrown ace Clayton Kershaw to a record-breaking seven-year deal.

And no team in baseball knows better than the Dodgers that you can never have enough pitching, no matter how much you spend to get it. Greinke, Kershaw and Ryu have all been on the disabled list since the start of last season -- Ryu, who hasn’t pitched since April 27 due to a stiff left shoulder, is scheduled to come off the disabled list Wednesday and start against the New York Mets at Citi Field -- as have less pricey investments Ted Lilly, Chad Billingsley and Josh Beckett.

Overall, the Dodgers have used 14 starting pitchers since the start of 2013, including eight in just 46 games this year. Only six other teams have used eight or more starters this season.

“You see a lot of pitchers get injured,” manager Don Mattingly said Tuesday afternoon before the Dodgers beat the New York Mets, 9-4, at Citi Field. “That’s the one thing that we do know for sure: Just about half of them during the course of a year end up on the DL or are down for one thing or another.”

In an odd way, the Dodgers’ willingness to invest heavily in pitching is solidified by all the likelihood pitchers will get hurt. The Dodgers are paying almost $26 million combined this season for the 34-year-old Beckett (who is making $15.75 million in the final year of a four-year contract he signed with the Boston Red Sox in 2011) and 33-year-old Dan Haren (who signed a one-year deal worth $10 million in November), each of whom seemed to be in decline entering 2014.

But Beckett -- who earned the win Tuesday after allowing four runs in five-plus innings -- and Haren have gone a combined 7-3 with a 3.05 ERA over 17 starts, which is the type of reliability the Dodgers felt they could not count on by promoting younger pitchers such as Stephen Fife, Red Patterson or Matt Magill, who have combined to go 4-6 with a 4.22 ERA in 18 starts for the Dodgers since the start of last season.

“Trying to replace innings from a quality starter is hard to do,” Mattingly said. “It sounds easy -- bring a young guy up, throw him in there. It may work for a start or two but usually doesn’t last. So it’s hard to replace those innings if you lose a starter or two.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-22

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 3-2, 3.00 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 0-1, 1.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will return from the disabled list Wednesday, when he takes the mound for the Dodgers in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Ryu was placed on the disabled list May 2, retroactive to April 28, with left shoulder inflammation. He did not require a rehab stint after throwing a bullpen session on May 13 and throwing 75 pitches in an extended spring training game last Friday. Ryu last pitched for the Dodgers on April 27, when he took the loss after giving up six runs (five earned) on nine hits and no walks while striking out three over five innings as the Dodgers fell to the Rockies, 6-1. It marked just the third time in seven starts this year that he has allowed a run, though it was also the second time Ryu has given up at least five runs. Ryu is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in two starts against the Mets. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Mets last Aug. 13, when he allowed one run over seven innings in the Dodgers’ 4-2 victory.

--3B Juan Uribe may be headed to the disabled list after aggravating his right hamstring injury while legging out a double in the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ 9-4 win over the Mets on Tuesday night. Uribe walked gingerly off the field and said afterward that the hamstring felt worse than it did when he hurt it initially on May 8. He sat out the Dodgers’ next five games and didn’t return to the starting lineup until May 16. Uribe’s short-term status may also be impacted by the Dodgers’ need to create a roster spot for LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, who is scheduled to come off the disabled list Wednesday and start against the Mets. Uribe went 2-for-5 with an RBI on Tuesday and is hitting .303 with four homers and 18 RBIs this year.

--SS Alex Guerrero, one of the Dodgers’ top prospects, underwent plastic surgery Tuesday, hours after he was bitten in the ear by Triple-A Albuquerque teammate Miguel Olivo during a fight in the Albuquerque dugout. Guerrero’s agent, Scott Boras, told numerous outlets that Guerrero lost part of his ear in the fight and could be out up to five weeks. The fight appeared to be precipitated when Olivo shoved Guerrero during a pitching change earlier in the game. Guerrero, a Cuban defector whom the Dodgers signed to a four-year, $28 million deal last October, is hitting .368 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs in 32 games for Albuquerque.

--C Miguel Olivo was involved in an ugly incident at Triple-A Albuquerque Tuesday, when he reportedly bit off a piece of teammate Alex Guerrero’s ear during a fight in the Albuquerque dugout. The fight appeared to be precipitated when Olivo shoved Guerrero during a pitching change earlier in the game. Olivo, who has played for seven teams in a 13-year big league career, hit .217 in eight games for the Dodgers earlier this season.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez finished a triple short of the cycle Tuesday, when he went 3-for-4 with a walk in five plate appearances in the Dodgers’ 9-4 win over the Mets. Gonzalez doubled in the third, hit a two-run homer to give the Dodgers the lead for good in the fifth and singled in the sixth before walking in the eighth. He was on deck when the Dodgers made the final out in the top of the ninth. Gonzalez is now hitting .287 with 11 homers -- half as many as he hit last season -- and 32 RBIs in 45 games.

--RHP Josh Beckett won a second consecutive start for the first time in exactly two years Tuesday, when he allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings in the Dodgers’ 9-4 win over the Mets. Beckett was cruising until the sixth, when he allowed all four batters he faced to reach base as the Mets scored three times to cut the Dodgers’ lead to 6-4. Beckett, who allowed an unearned run over 7 1/3 innings against Miami in his previous start on May 13, hadn’t won back-to-back starts since May 15-20, 2012, when he was still pitching for the Boston Red Sox. Beckett is 2-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “What we talked about was moving forward -- the season kind of starts today. Put everything that happened up to now (behind). We know that a game over .500 is not going to get us anywhere.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28. He threw on level ground May 11. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 13. He threw a simulated game May 16, and he is expected to be activated from the disabled list for a May 21 start.

--3B Juan Uribe (right hamstring) was injured legging out a double on May 20. He was scheduled to undergo further tests on May 21 but said the injury felt worse than the right hamstring injury he suffered on May 8.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16 that revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF/OF Chone Figgins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke

===