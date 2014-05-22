Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Who knows the value of good starting pitching better than a reliever?

“Not too many teams have a good starting five,” right-hander Brian Wilson said Wednesday night after the Dodgers’ rotation depth was once again on display in a 4-3 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field. “They might have a one, a two, a decent third and hope for a fourth or a fifth.”

The Dodgers, on the other hand, have a pair of back-end starters in right-hander Josh Beckett and left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu who could probably slot into the middle of 29 other rotations. Beckett and Ryu earned the wins in the first two games of the series against the Mets by combining to allow six runs while striking out 15 over 11 innings.

The bad news for the Mets -- and the Philadelphia Phillies, whom the Dodgers visit for a three-game series beginning Friday -- is that the best is still to come.

Right-hander Zack Greinke, who has allowed two runs or less in 21 straight starts, starts for the Dodgers against the Mets on Thursday before $215 million left-hander Clayton Kershaw, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, opposes the Phillies on Friday before veteran right-hander Dan Haren goes on Saturday.

Presuming everyone pitches as scheduled through Saturday, it’ll mark the first time this season the Dodgers’ projected starting five has pitched in the same rotation cycle. Kershaw missed six weeks with a back injury, Beckett began the season on the disabled list with a thumb injury and Ryu returned from the disabled list Wednesday after being sidelined three weeks by a stiff shoulder.

“You expect them to keep you in the game pretty much every day,” manager Don Mattingly said. “I think when you get everybody kind of lined up, I think your club knows you’ve got a chance to win.”

The Dodgers’ projected starting five has combined to go 20-6 with a 2.93 ERA in 38 starts. Such efficiency benefits the Dodgers’ relievers, who take solace in knowing the predictability of their workload. The Los Angeles bullpen has thrown seven innings of one-run ball in the first two games of the Mets series.

”When you have guys like we have that are going to be getting deep into the ballgames, it’s going to be a lot easier on the ‘pen,“ Wilson said. ”And when you have that kind of formula, all of the starters can kind of feed off each other, kind of outduel one another.

“It’s really nice to sit back and watch that type of baseball game -- just good, clean baseball.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-22

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 7-1, 2.03 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 2-3, 2.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Greinke will look to continue his historic stretch of dominant pitching when he takes the mound Thursday in the final game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Greinke earned the win in his most recent outing last Friday, when he allowed five hits and two walks while striking out six over eight scoreless innings in the Dodgers’ 7-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was the first National League pitcher this season to reach seven wins. Last Friday’s outing marked the 21st straight start in which Greinke allowed two runs or less, the longest such streak in baseball since at least 1914. Greinke is 14-2 with a 1.76 ERA during his streak, which began July 30. In two career starts against the Mets, Greinke is 1-1 with a 3.21 ERA.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he aggravated the hamstring injury while legging out a double in the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ 9-4 win over the Mets. Uribe originally strained the hamstring May 8 and was out of the starting lineup for the next six games. Manager Don Mattingly said he wasn’t sure whether Uribe would be ready to return when he is eligible on June 5. Uribe is hitting .303 with four homers and 18 RBI this year.

--INF Erisbel Arruebarrena was recalled from Double-A Chattanooga on Wednesday. He takes the roster spot of 3B Juan Uribe, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a hamstring injury. This is the first trip to the majors for Arruebarrena, who played shortstop at Chattanooga and was hitting just .208 with one homer and six RBIs in 25 games. He is expected to split time at third base with INFs Justin Turner and Chone Figgins while Uribe is sidelined. Arruebarrena, a Cuban defector, signed a five-year, $25 million deal with the Dodgers in February.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu was activated from the 15-day disabled list Wednesday and then earned the win for the Dodgers by allowing two runs while striking out nine over six innings in the Dodgers’ 4-3 victory over the Mets. Ryu, who hadn’t pitched since April 27 due to left shoulder stiffness, carried a shutout into the sixth, when the Mets scored both their runs off him with two outs. Ryu is 4-2 with a 3.00 ERA in eight starts this year.

--RHP Chris Withrow was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday. Withrow’s departure made room for LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, who was activated off the 15-day disabled list in a corresponding move. Withrow had spent the entire season with the Dodgers, for whom he had a 2.95 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings over 20 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If we can continue to play baseball that we know we’re capable of playing, this is a team that I don’t think the division really wants to get too hot. If we can put together a good series here, which we have, go on to Philly (where the Dodgers begin a three-game series on Friday), then we might just catch fire again.” -- RHP Brian Wilson.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28. He threw on level ground May 11. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 13. He threw a simulated game May 16, and he was activated for a May 21 start.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 21, less than 24 hours after he aggravated the hamstring injury while legging out a double in the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ 9-4 win over the Mets. Uribe originally strained the hamstring May 8 and was out of the starting lineup for the next six games. Manager Don Mattingly said he wasn’t sure whether Uribe would be ready to return when he is eligible on June 5.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16 that revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF Justin Turner

INF/OF Chone Figgins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke