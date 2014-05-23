Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Even by Yasiel Puig’s standards, the Dodgers’ right fielder had an interesting trip to New York City this week.

On Tuesday, Puig threw a rocket to third base after fielding the third out of an inning. On Wednesday, he crushed a solo homer before taking a midnight trip to the top of the Empire State Building.

And on Thursday, Puig made two baserunning blunders that cost the Dodgers two vital outs in a 5-3 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field. But afterward, the main topic of conversation in both clubhouses was the sensational catch he made to rob Mets shortstop Wilmer Flores of extra bases in the second inning.

With one out and a runner on first, Flores hammered Zack Greinke’s offering into the gap in right-center field. It initially appeared as if center fielder Matt Kemp would be the only one with a remote chance at catching or cutting off the ball, but Puig raced over and made a diving, backhanded, snow-cone catch.

He then managed to contort his body so that he managed to slide on the ground instead of landing on his left wrist, which was bent and seemingly ready to bear the weight of his 6-foot-1, 235-pound frame.

“It doesn’t happen very often where you know a ball’s going to be a double and someone runs down something they shouldn’t run down,” Greinke said. “Puig’s the one guy you think maybe it’s possible. But, even then, it was pretty amazing.”

For good measure, Puig bounced up and fired to first base, where his throw arrived a split-second after Mets first baseman Lucas Duda -- who had rounded second before the catch -- arrived at the bag.

“That’s probably the second-best catch I’ve ever seen,” said Mets manager Terry Collins, who ranked it behind only Jim Edmonds’ Willie Mays-esque, back-to-the-plate diving catch in center field in 1997, when Collins was Edmonds’ manager with the Anaheim Angels.

“And with that arm, I thought he was going to double up (Duda) at first, too,” Collins said. “It was pretty good.”

Alas, Puig’s exploits on the bases in the sixth and eighth weren’t as good. In the sixth, with Puig on first base and second baseman Chone Figgins on second base with none out and the Dodgers trailing 3-1, shortstop Hanley Ramirez popped up to shallow right field.

But as Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy ranged back to make the catch, first base umpire Stu Scheurwater called for the infield fly. Murphy let the ball drop as Puig raced to second, where he was tagged out by shortstop Wilmer Flores.

With the Dodgers down 4-3 in the eighth, Puig crushed a one-out double to deep center field and took off for third on Ramirez’s liner to left. But Mets left fielder Eric Campbell made a sliding catch and easily doubled up Puig to end the inning.

Still, the Dodgers long ago accepted the reality that Puig’s raw mistakes come with the baseball ability matched by few, if any, big-leaguers.

Puig is hitting .323 with 29 homers, 79 RBIs and 65 extra-base hits in 545 at-bats since joining the Dodgers last June 3. The Dodgers, who were 23-32 prior to his arrival last season, are 94-61 since.

“It was an incredible play,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said of the catch. “It’s just an incredible effort. And then to come up and make the throw. You don’t see something quite like that every day, but we see that effort every day, and that’s what we love about him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-23

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 2-1, 4.43 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 2-1, 3.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Greinke’s record-setting streak came to a halt Thursday night when he gave up three runs over five innings in the Dodgers’ 5-3 loss to the Mets. Greinke had allowed two runs or less in each of his previous 21 starts, the longest such streak since the earned run became a statistic in 1914. But two of the runs he gave up Thursday were unearned, which means Greinke has now allowed two earned runs or less in 22 straight starts, which breaks a record he had shared with Roger Clemens. Greinke didn’t factor into the decision after giving up four hits and two walks. Because of the unearned runs, his ERA actually dipped from 2.03 to 2.01.

--C Miguel Olivo was released Thursday, two days after he bit off part of the ear of Triple-A Albuquerque teammate Alex Guerrero during a fight in the dugout. Guerrero required extensive plastic surgery Tuesday to repair the ear and is expected to remain in the hospital for a few more days. Dodgers president Stan Kasten, who attended Thursday night’s game against the Mets in New York, told reporters that Olivo’s actions were “unimaginable, inconceivable and frankly unforgiveable.” Olivo, who has spent time with seven teams in a 13-year big league career, hit .217 in eight games for the Dodgers earlier this season.

--RF Yasiel Puig went 1-for-4 with a long double, made a sensational diving catch in right field and committed two baserunning blunders in the Dodgers’ 5-3 loss to the Mets. Puig’s diving, backhanded, snow-cone catch of a second-inning blast into the right-center-field gap by Mets SS Wilmer Flores became an immediate viral sensation. But Puig ran into outs in the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Puig he didn’t see first base umpire Stu Scheurwater call for the infield fly and raced to second when Mets 2B Daniel Murphy dropped the ball. He was tagged there by Flores. In the eighth, Puig doubled and broke for third when SS Hanley Ramirez hit a liner to left. But Mets LF Eric Campbell made the catch and easily doubled up Puig.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw will look to bounce back from one of the worst starts of his career when he takes the mound Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies. Kershaw, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, took his first loss of the season in his most recent outing last Saturday, when he was hammered for seven runs on six hits and two walks over just 1 2/3 innings as the Dodgers were routed by the Arizona Diamondbacks, 18-7. It was the second-shortest start of Kershaw’s career and just the fifth time in 186 starts he had allowed as many as seven runs. Kershaw is 1-4 with a 3.70 ERA in nine starts against the Phillies. He earned that win the last time he opposed the Phillies last Aug. 17, when Kershaw allowed just three hits over eight shutout innings in the Dodgers’ 5-0 victory.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was an incredible play. It’s just an incredible effort. And then to come up and make the throw. You don’t see something quite like that every day, but we see that effort every day, and that’s what we love about him.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, on RF Yasiel Puig’s diving catch in right field and near double-up at first base Thursday against the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. Manager Don Mattingly said he wasn’t sure whether Uribe would be ready to return when he is eligible.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16 that revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF/OF Chone Figgins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke