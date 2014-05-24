Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Dee Gordon donned a Superman shirt in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ clubhouse after his team beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-0 on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park.

With the way the 26-year-old Gordon is flying around the bases this season, you mine as well give him his own superhero nickname.

Gordon, baseball’s leader in stolen bases, ripped off three more bags in the Dodgers’ win to give him 28 on the season.

That’s more than 13 major league teams have total.

“Dee’s a guy that we always knew if he could get on base, he was going to steal a ton of bases,” Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly said of his second baseman. “He’s matured as a hitter, continuing to try to bunt, he’s hitting the ball on the ground, hitting more line drives -- you just see better at-bats all the time.”

The 5-foot-11, 172-pound speedster is hitting .295 with a career-high .340 on-base percentage. To lead off Friday’s game, Gordon singled, stole second, stole third and then scored on Yasiel Puig’s single.

Just like that, the Dodgers had a 1-0 lead before the game’s second out was even recorded.

“I‘m just trying to get on base,” Gordon said.

If he continues to do so, look out.

“If he keeps getting on, he’s going to keep stealing them,” Mattingly said. “There’s not a whole lot anybody’s going to do about it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-23

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 5-2, 3.18 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, MLB debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Haren is scheduled to start Saturday against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. After going 3-0 in April with a 2.03 ERA, Haren is 2-2 in May with a 4.56 ERA. In nine career starts vs. the Phillies, the right-hander is 1-4 with a 4.67 ERA and 10 home runs allowed.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw, Friday’s starter, struck out nine in six shutout innings vs. the Phillies to earn his third win in five starts this season. Kershaw rebounded from a clunker in his previous outing in which he lasted just 1 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs. “Just pretty miserable those four or five days in between,” Kershaw said. “It’s not a whole lot of fun sitting on that game, so I‘m glad this day came. Now this is my last start and not that one.”

--RF Yasiel Puig went 3-for-3 in Friday’s win and reached base five times. Puig has now hit safely in 20 of his last 21 games, and in May, he leads the National League with 33 hits (.418), seven home runs and 23 RBIs. Overall, Puig is hitting .343 on the season, second-best in all of baseball.

--SS Hanley Ramirez was not in Friday’s starting lineup. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said it was just a day off for his shortstop. Ramirez appeared Friday as a pinch-hitter and went 0-for-1. On the season, he’s hitting .250 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs.

--CF Matt Kemp was also out of Friday’s starting lineup, but Mattingly would not refer to Kemp’s absence as a day off. On Thursday night, Kemp made a costly error, his fourth of the season, in Los Angeles’ 5-3 loss the Mets. “Center field is a situation that we continue to look at,” Mattingly said before Friday’s game. “Feeling like we need to continue to get better out there, so we’ll look at all options.”

--LF Carl Crawford went 2-for-4 in Friday’s win with a homer and a run scored. Since May 3, Crawford is hitting .415 (22-for-53) with four home runs. Over that span, Crawford has raised his batting average from .185 to .276.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s the thing with Clayton, good or bad, the next day is, ‘OK, onto the next one.’ The next day is the blowout workout and he sets sail for the next start. That’s the same thing he did after the loss -- basically get on track the next day and start the program for the next start.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, on LHP Clayton Kershaw after a 2-0 win over Philadelphia on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. Manager Don Mattingly said he wasn’t sure whether Uribe would be ready to return when he is eligible.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16 that revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF/OF Chone Figgins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke