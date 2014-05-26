Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Even Josh Beckett didn’t think his repertoire was capable of it. A former three-time All-Star, Beckett tossed his first career no-hitter at age 34 Sunday in a 3-0 Dodgers win over the Phillies, at one point mowing down 23 batters in a row. The right-hander threw 128 pitches, struck out six and walked three.

“I just don’t feel like my stuff is good enough to do that,” Beckett said. “I‘m probably as hard on myself as anybody, but I just sprinkled in some curveballs and changeups and kept them off balance.”

But Beckett, who went 0-5 with a 5.19 ERA in just eight games last season, has been an ace for the Dodgers in 2014.

After Sunday’s no-hit shutout, Beckett is 3-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 1.02 WHIP this season. He’s allowed two or fewer runs in six of his nine starts and has now earned the victory in three straight games.

“Josh has been throwing the ball good all year,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “Just for everything that he’s been through with us -- the surgery last year, and he missed (most) of last season -- he just seemed to change himself as a pitcher and is using the breaking ball more. It was nice.”

And he used that curveball effectively until the second-to-last pitch of the game, when he got one over on Phillies second baseman Chase Utley (who thought it was a ball) in a 3-1 count. He blazed a 94-mph fastball past Utley for the final out.

The no-hitter cemented a winning road trip for the Dodgers at 5-4 and a series win over the Phillies in the rubber match. L.A. returns home for a season-long 10-game homestand beginning Monday against the Reds.

“It’s special -- a special moment,” Beckett said. “I‘m hoping we can just use this as a springboard and start winning some ball games.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-24

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 4-3, 1.86 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 4-2, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Beckett threw his first career no-hitter Sunday in leading the Dodgers to a 6-0 win over the Phillies. Beckett struck out six, walked three and effortlessly retired 23 straight batters from the second to ninth innings. The 34-year-old, who started the season on the DL with a thumb injury and had a rib surgically removed to fix thoracic outlet syndrome in his right arm, needed 128 pitches to seal baseball’s first no-no of the season. The right-hander has shown flashes of his former self, and is 3-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 55.2 innings this season. “Josh has been throwing the ball good all year,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “Just for everything that he’s been through with us -- the surgery last year, and he missed (most) of last season -- he just seemed to change himself as a pitcher and is using the breaking ball more. It was nice.” The Phillies hardly hit a ball hard all day -- the closest they came to getting a hit came on Domonic Brown’s warning-track flyout in the fifth inning. Even Beckett himself admitted he was surprised by his success. “I just don’t feel like my stuff is good enough to do that,” Beckett said. “I‘m probably as hard on myself as anybody.”

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu has the unenviable position of following up Josh Beckett’s no-hitter when he takes the ball for the Dodgers on Monday against the Reds. But the left-hander was very impressive in his last start -- his first since returning from a shoulder injury. Over six innings, he fanned nine Mets while allowing two runs and nine hits. If history is any indication, he should fare well against Cincinnati too. In his only other career start against the Reds, he picked up the win last July by striking out nine and giving up just one run on two hits in seven innings.

--OF Yasiel Puig went 2-for-5 in Sunday’s 6-0 win over the Phillies with a double, a run scored and a stolen base. Puig has batted .420/.510/.773 with seven homers and 23 RBIs in what could be a National League Player of the Month campaign for May. Too bad the 23-year-old will play his next 10 games at Dodger Stadium, where he’s hitting “only” .318 this season vs. .365 on the road.

--OF Matt Kemp was held out of the starting lineup for a third straight game Sunday. Kemp is not hurt, but manager Don Mattingly said before the game that Kemp will start to get some work in left field, where he hasn’t played since his rookie season in 2006. It appears that Kemp isn’t as swift-footed as he once was, when he manned center field regularly, but it doesn’t seem to be affecting his bat -- he’s batted .338 since May 3 to boost his average from .227 to .264.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s special. It’s something that you certainly think about throughout your career, but very few people have been able to do it.” -- Los Angeles RHP Josh Beckett, who threw his first career no-hitter Sunday in leading the Dodgers to a 6-0 win over the Phillies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. Manager Don Mattingly said he wasn’t sure whether Uribe would be ready to return when he is eligible.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16 that revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF/OF Chone Figgins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke