Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The Philadelphia Phillies weren’t the only casualties of Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Josh Beckett’s no-hitter Sunday.

The Dodgers placed catcher A.J. Ellis on the 15-day disabled list Monday, a day after he sprained his right ankle during the postgame celebration of Beckett’s gem against the Phillies. Ellis, who got Sunday off, landed on the mask of backup catcher Drew Butera as he and his teammates mobbed Beckett on the field.

“It’s a pretty severely sprained right ankle,” Ellis said Monday before the Dodgers opened a three-game set against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium. “I rolled it over pretty good. I knew right away it was bad. I had treatment on the flight back. I called (trainer) Stan (Conte) this morning and told him I couldn’t play for the next few days.”

The Dodgers recalled catcher Tim Federowicz from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, and Federowicz will split time with Butera until Ellis returns.

Ellis lasted less than two weeks in the lineup after missing 34 games with a torn meniscus in his left knee. He was activated May 14, and he is hitting .170 with a .350 on-base percentage, a .213 slugging percentage, no homers and one RBI in 15 games this year.

“For that to happen is kind of unfortunate,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said of Ellis’ latest injury. “I know he feels terrible.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-24

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 6-2, 2.31 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 7-1, 2.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu turned in a strong bid to make the Dodgers the first major league club to record back-to-back no-hitters, but the effort ended in the eighth inning in a 4-3 decision over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at Dodger Stadium. One day after Dodgers RHP Josh Beckett no-hit the Philadelphia Phillies, Ryu took a perfect game into the eighth before giving up a leadoff double to 1B Todd Frazier. Ryu (5-2) wound up charged with three runs on three hits in 7 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and issued no walks.

--CF Matt Kemp wasn’t in the starting lineup for the fourth consecutive game Monday. The Dodgers are transitioning Kemp to play left field, where he hasn’t played since his rookie season in 2006, to ease pressure on his surgically repaired ankle. As much as manager Don Mattingly indicated Kemp’s absence was injury-related, he didn’t dismiss a reporter’s question about whether Kemp’s benching may have something to do with his approach or a conflict, saying, “I‘m not going to get into that.” Mattingly did say Kemp hasn’t played as aggressively as he has in the past. “We still have to go back to him being 100 percent,” Mattingly said. “We still don’t feel like he’s moving the way he did over a couple of years ago. We still feel like maybe physically he is back because he’s not really on a medical report, but still you see the step sometimes that he doesn’t want to stop hard, and maybe that’s just getting over that. Still a little fear of the ankle and where it’s at. This just gives him a more time to where we feel like he’s 100 percent, continuing to work in center but also to work in left field, where we think is best for the ballclub at this moment.”

--C A.J. Ellis sprained his ankle in the postgame celebration of RHP Josh Beckett’s no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Ellis was placed on the 15-day disabled list by the Dodgers on Monday. “For that to happen is kind of unfortunate,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “I know he feels terrible.” Ellis, who got the day off Sunday, twisted his ankle when he landed on the catcher’s mask of teammate Drew Butera.

--C Tim Federowicz was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to take the place of C A.J. Ellis, who went on the disabled list. Federowicz, who hit .109 (5-for-46) with one RBI in 13 games for Los Angeles earlier this season, will split time with Drew Butera until Ellis returns.

--SS Hanley Ramirez missed his third consecutive game due to a left calf injury. Ramirez was scheduled to be examined by the club’s doctors Monday to help determine when he might return. “He’s feeling better,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “Hoping he’ll be ready by tomorrow.”

--RHP Josh Beckett received a standing ovation from the Dodger Stadium crowd, a day after the 34-year-old tossed his first no-hitter in a 6-0 win Sunday over the Phillies in Philadelphia. Beckett said before the game his achievement still seemed “surreal.” Dodger fans might agree. Beckett became the first Dodgers pitcher to throw a no-hitter since Sept. 17, 1996, when Hideo Nomo blanked the Colorado Rockies in Coors Field.

--3B Justin Turner made consecutive defensive gems on hard-hit grounders by Reds CF Billy Hamilton and SS Zack Cozart in the third inning of Monday night’s 4-3 Dodgers victory over the Cincinnati Reds. His play impressed Reds manager Bryan Price. “The guy that stands out more than anyone was the job Turner did at third base, making a couple of great plays,” Price said. “I think he made three above-average plays on the infield that denied us hits, and of course a huge at-bat ... that really took the starch out of Johnny (Cueto) in the seventh that led to their big inning.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I told Ryu last night when he got on the plane he had to throw a perfect game today to top Beckett. For a while there, I was like ‘Whew, he might do it.'” -- Manager Don Mattingly, after LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu took a perfect game into the eighth inning Monday as the Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3. On Sunday, Dodgers RHP Josh Beckett no-hit the Philadelphia Phillies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (sore left calf) appeared only as a pinch hitter May 23, and he did not play May 24-26. He is day-to-day.

--C A.J. Ellis (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 25.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. Manager Don Mattingly said he wasn’t sure whether Uribe would be ready to return when he is eligible.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16 that revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF/OF Chone Figgins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke