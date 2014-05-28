Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Matt Kemp is getting an extended break while transitioning to a new role.

The veteran Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder didn’t start for a fifth consecutive game Tuesday. Instead, he was limited to a pregame workout and an eighth-inning pinch-hit appearance in the during the team’s 6-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Kemp struck out in his at-bat.

Meanwhile, the club is moving him to a possible platoon in left field, a major come-down for the two-time Gold Glove winner who finished runner-up to National League MVP Ryan Braun in 2011. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly repeated his assertion that Kemp doesn’t possess the burst of speed he possessed before having offseason ankle surgery.

Kemp, who refused to speak with reporters, worked out in left field before Tuesday’s game.

”I thought he looked really good,“ Mattingly said. ”Really, it’s just a matter of him saying, ‘Hey, I feel comfortable and ready to go.’ From there, we put our guys in the lineup. It’s how we do it.

“This is the first day he’s had a true workout (in left), so we want to make sure he’s comfortable and ready to roll.”

Mattingly refused to say before the game whether Kemp and left fielder Carl Crawford would split time at the position, but that could change since Crawford sprained his left ankle in Tuesday’s victory over the Reds.

“Right now, left field is left field. We put our club together and put our best team out there. That’s how we’ve been doing it,” Mattingly said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-24

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 4-3, 5.34 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 3-1, 3.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Greinke dictated against the Cincinnati Reds for much of the game, but his string of 22 games in which he allowed two earned runs or fewer was snapped with two outs in the eighth inning when C Devin Mesoraco tagged him for a two-run homer. Greinke (8-1) struck out 11, tying a career best, and allowed three runs on eight hits in 7 2/3 innings in a 6-3 victory.

--CF Andre Ethier homered and drove in a season-high four RBIs on Tuesday in the Dodgers’ 6-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds. All three of Ethier’s home runs have come at Dodger Stadium.

--SS Hanley Ramirez returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games with a strained left calf. Ramirez, who last appeared as a pinch hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday’s win over the Cincinnati Reds.

--RHP Chad Billingsley is scheduled to pitch a simulated game Thursday. Billingsley, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in 2013, will throw about 40 pitches, manager Don Mattingly said. There is no timetable for his return.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez, normally the team’s cleanup hitter, was dropped to fifth in the batting order. SS Hanley Ramirez batted fourth. Manager Don Mattingly said he had considered the change since the past weekend. He wanted to give opposing pitchers a different look. Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run. Ramirez finished 1-for-4 with an RBI.

--RF Yasiel Puig reached base for the 28th game in a row Tuesday night. Puig went 1-for-2 with a run, a walk and a hit by pitch. Since April 25, Puig is batting .413 with seven homers, eight doubles, a triple and 23 RBIs in 24 games.

--LF Carl Crawford left Tuesday night’s game after rolling his left ankle chasing Chris Heisley’s double to left in the eighth inning. Crawford was 1-for-3 with two runs and a walk before departing. Though the Dodgers will re-evaluate him Wednesday, Crawford isn’t expected to be in the lineup in the series finale against the Reds.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Kind of typical Zack. He just does what he does every time out. Consistency is just pretty amazing with him. His repertoire and the way he’s able to do it with the baseball is fun to watch.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, on RHP Zack Greinke, who pitched the Dodgers to a 6-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (sore left calf) appeared only as a pinch hitter May 23, and he did not play May 24-26. He returned to the starting lineup May 27.

--LF Carl Crawford (sore left ankle) left the May 27 game. He will be re-evaluated May 28.

--C A.J. Ellis (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 25.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. Manager Don Mattingly said he wasn’t sure whether Uribe would be ready to return when he is eligible.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16 that revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23. He is scheduled to pitch a simulated game May 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF/OF Chone Figgins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke