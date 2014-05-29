Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Yasiel Puig frequently ruffles the feathers of opponents, but with Dodger fans, he is a crowd favorite. He also happens to be one of the best hitters in baseball right now.

Puig got the Los Angeles faithful worked up again Wednesday night. After Cincinnati Reds starter Homer Bailey buzzed Puig with a high fastball, the Dodgers right fielder glared back at Bailey before stepping out of the box.

On the next pitch, Puig smacked a solo home run -- his 11th of the season -- into the seats in right to cut the Reds’ lead to one.

He also gave the Reds another scare, driving right fielder Jay Bruce to the warming track and just missing a potential game-winning homer in the eighth inning with a drive off reliever Jonathan Broxton. Cincinnati held on for a 3-2 win.

Puig, who went 1-for-4, reached base for the 29th consecutive game, the longest active streak in the majors. In May, he is batting .406 with eight home runs and 24 RBIs in 25 games.

Puig is hitting .344, which ranks second in the majors behind the .369 mark of Colorado Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-25

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 4-3, 3.76 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 5-3, 3.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Carl Crawford, who hurt himself in the eighth inning of Tuesday night’s game, was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday due to a sprained left ankle. Crawford was hitting .267 with four home runs and 18 RBIs in 44 games. The Dodgers selected the contract of INF/OF Jamie Romak from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill Crawford’s roster spot.

--OF Matt Kemp got the nod in left field with Carl Crawford landing on the disabled list. Kemp missed five consecutive starts as the club transitioned him to left. Before Wednesday, Kemp hadn’t played left field since he was a rookie in 2006. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the loss to the Reds.

--INF/OF Jamie Romak had his contract selected by the Dodgers on Wednesday. The 28-year-old Romak, who was signed by the Dodgers as a free agent during the offseason, was leading the Pacific Coast League with 10 home runs this month. Overall, Romak had 13 homers with 30 RBIs in 48 games with Triple-A Albuquerque. Romak made his major league debut Wednesday night as a pinch-hitter, grounding out to second in the seventh inning. That ended a string of 1,069 games in 12 minor league seasons.

--RF Yasiel Puig hit a solo home run in the sixth inning and extended his streak of reaching base to 29 games. After RHP Homer Bailey buzzed Puig with a high fastball, Puig deposited the next pitch into the seats in right to pull the Dodgers within 3-2. Puig has 11 homers, second on the club to 1B Adrian Gonzalez, who has 12. He previously was 0-for-7 with four strikeouts against Bailey.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw struck out nine, but he allowed three runs on seven hits with a walk in seven innings in a 3-2 loss to the Reds on Wednesday night. Kershaw, who threw 105 pitches (73 strikes), lost for the second time in his past three outings.

--C Johnny Monell was traded by the Orioles to the Dodgers in exchange for cash. Monell, 28, was hitting .209/.280/.286 with one homer and seven RBIs in 30 games for Triple-A Norfolk this season. He went 1-for-8 in eight games with the San Francisco Giants as a September call-up last year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Both guys threw the ball really well. Obviously, Clayton gives up the two early (runs). Homer seemed to be good all night.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, after Reds RHP Homer Bailey outpitched Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw in Cincinnati’s 3-2 win Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carl Crawford (sore left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28.

--C A.J. Ellis (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 25.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. Manager Don Mattingly said he wasn’t sure whether Uribe would be ready to return when he is eligible.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16 that revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23. He is scheduled to pitch a simulated game May 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF/OF Chone Figgins

INF/OF Jamie Romak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke