Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

LOS ANGELES -- Add the name of Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Chris Withrow to the long list of pitchers who needed Tommy John surgery this season.

Withrow was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque last week in order to clear a roster spot for left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu’s return from the disabled list. However, Withrow had been pitching with some discomfort in his elbow, and he never reported to Albuquerque.

Instead, he went to see Neal ElAttrache, the Dodgers’ team physician, who diagnosed him with a torn ulnar collateral ligament and recommended Tommy John surgery. Withrow elected to get a second opinion but is likely lost to the Dodgers for the rest of this season.

”It is a blow because we know it’s a power arm and it’s a guy who had success for us in our playoff run last year and was pitching well to start this season,“ Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. ”You saw how I used him this year -- into the eighth inning, in the seventh inning.

“This is a guy we’re going to miss.”

Withrow had 28 strikeouts and allowed just 10 hits in 21 1/3 innings while compiling a 2.95 ERA for the Dodgers this season. However, he walked 18.

RECORD: 29-26

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 0-5, 5.06 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Josh Beckett, 3-1, 2.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) threw 30 pitches in a two-inning simulated game Thursday. It was his first time throwing to hitters since an aborted rehab assignment in early April. “It’s been a long process, and I just got to keep working until I get back out there in a game,” Billingsley said. “The arm is feeling really good right now, and I‘m really happy with the way it has responded.” He likely will throw at least one more simulated game before starting a new rehab assignment. There is no timetable for his return.

--RF Yasiel Puig went 2-for-4 with two doubles to extend his streak of reaching base to 30 games, the longest active run in the majors. Puig is hitting .410 with eight homers, a triple, 10 doubles and 25 RBIs in 26 games this month.

--RHP Brandon League (1-2) was tagged with three runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning Thursday in a loss to the Pirates. League hadn’t allowed a run in his previous 22 1/3 innings. “I couldn’t really buy myself a groundout tonight,” League said. “They were lifting everything. I’ll have to look at the video tomorrow and see exactly what the problem was. I don’t know if the sinker wasn’t sinking or location or what. Maybe I could have done a better job of mixing pitches.”

--3B Juan Uribe will be eligible to come off the disabled list next Thursday, but manager Don Mattingly said it would be overly optimistic to think Uribe would be ready to return then. Uribe is sidelined due to a strained right hamstring.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ll have to put this behind us.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, after the Dodgers’ 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He was advised to undergo Tommy John surgery, but he will get a second opinion.

--LF Carl Crawford (sore left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28.

--C A.J. Ellis (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 25.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He is unlikely to be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16 that revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23. He threw a simulated game May 29, and he likely will throw at least one more simulated game before starting a new rehab assignment. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF/OF Chone Figgins

INF/OF Jamie Romak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke