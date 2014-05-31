Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Adrian Gonzalez has been kind of streaky this season and Dodgers manager Don Mattingly thinks it’s partly his fault for not giving his first baseman more time off.

“I do, a little bit,” Mattingly said. “I think it’s one of the things with Adrian that’s tough. You always want him in the lineup. He’s an easy guy to write in the lineup every day. He wants to be in there.”

Mattingly gave Gonzalez the night off Friday except for one at-bat as a pinch hitter. It was only the second time this season Gonzalez has not been in the Dodgers’ starting lineup. It was an easy choice to rest him against Pirates left-hander Francisco Liriano. Gonzalez has hit just .177 (11-for-62) against left-handers this season with only one of his 12 home runs coming against a lefty.

Moreover, Gonzalez is in another one of his cold stretches. He has just one hit in his last 14 at-bats and four in his last 22 after sitting out most of Friday’s 2-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. He entered the game as a pinch-hitter and grounded out.

Scott Van Slyke got the start at first base Friday and could get more frequent time there as the season progresses.

“It’s one of the things we mentioned last year -- we wanted to give him (Gonzalez) a little more time off this year,” Mattingly said. “We want to keep him strong. He is getting older. He’s not ancient. But we’d like to keep him strong.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-26

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Brandon Cumpton, 0-1, 3.38 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 5-2, 3.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Beckett, like many pitchers before him, was unable to follow up his no-hitter with a significant effort Friday night against the Pirates, lasting five innings and allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and a walk. Beckett, who fell to 3-2, threw 88 pitches, 56 for strikes. Though some speculated that Beckett might still have lingering effects from throwing 128 pitches in his no-no Sunday against the Phillies, manager Don Mattingly dismissed it.

--RHP Chad Billingsley is scheduled to pitch a bullpen session on Saturday. If it goes well, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly says the club will discuss when Billingsley might make a rehab start.

--RF Yasiel Puig continued to enhance his case as one of the game’s top young hitters. Puig went 1-for-4 and reached base for the 31st consecutive time, the longest streak in the majors.

--OF Matt Kemp is clearly a frustrated hitter after another 0-for-4 outing Friday night against the Pirates. Kemp is hitless in his last 17 at-bats and his body language speaks volumes with each out.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a lot of opportunities tonight to get guys in, had guys on early. We just didn’t seem to be able to capitalize.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, after a 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He was advised to undergo Tommy John surgery, but he will get a second opinion.

--LF Carl Crawford (sore left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28.

--C A.J. Ellis (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 25.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He is unlikely to be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16 that revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23. He threw a simulated game May 29, and he likely will throw at least one more simulated game before starting a new rehab assignment. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF/OF Chone Figgins

INF/OF Jamie Romak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke