Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said left fielder Andre Ethier didn’t want to come out of Saturday’s 12-2 blowout of the Pittsburgh Pirates, leading to a verbal clash between the two in the dugout.

“He was really mad,” Mattingly said about Ethier, who was replaced in the ninth inning by Jamie Romak.

Mattingly said he and Ethier apologized to each other Sunday and moved on.

“I think the greatest thing when you have guys like Andre is he can voice his opinion and I can voice mine, and the next day we’re both adults, talking and no problems,” Mattingly said. “It’s like family. It’s what you’re able to do at home. You’re able to argue back and forth, but at the end of the day, you love your kids. I look at it like that.”

Mattingly said he initiated the apology.

“It’s good I can apologize, and he apologized,” Mattingly said. “It’s like your wife. Even if you’re (right), you say ‘my bad.'”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-28

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 3-4, 3.61 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 3-2, 3.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Greinke (8-2) gave up four runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in six innings in Sunday’s loss to the Pirates. It was the first time Greinke allowed more than three runs since July 25, 2013, when he was charged with four in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds. That covers 23 starts. The Pirates laid five runs on Greinke in five innings in a 6-3 Pittsburgh win on June 16, 2013, when the two clubs met at PNC Park. Much of the Pirates’ success against Greinke on Sunday occurred with their determined and successful approach. “We were looking for fastballs early,” Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said. “His location played in to it, but to beat him, he’s an ultra-competitor. You’ve got to out-compete him. We laid off some tight pitches, we worked some counts, we got the pitch count up, we hit the ball we were able to handle, we put the barrel on them and we did something with them. But that was the game plan going in. We just tried to be as aggressive as he was.”

--RHP Chad Billingsley is inching closer to a return to the Dodgers’ pitching staff. Billingsley is scheduled to throw another simulated game on Tuesday. If all goes well, he could be headed for a rehab start during the upcoming weekend. Billingsley has been out since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2013. There is no timetable for his return. Mattingly said it’s too early to tell whether Billingsley would return as a starter or pitch out of the bullpen. “We’re just trying to get him healthy right now,” Mattingly said.

--3B Juan Uribe is now battling flu in addition to recovering from a right hamstring strain that landed him on the 15-day disabled list May 21. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said he doesn’t anticipate Uribe coming off the disabled list when he’s eligible later in the week. Mattingly said he wants to tread lightly with Uribe, who also experienced some hamstring issues earlier in the season.

--OF Carl Crawford has improved significantly from a left ankle sprain he suffered earlier this week against the Cincinnati Reds. Crawford was placed on the disabled list May 27. “He’s doing really well,” manager Don Mattingly said. “I‘m going to say that cautiously because (the) medical (staff) would like me to say that cautiously.” Crawford hit off a tee on Sunday and worked out in the weight room.

--C A.J. Ellis also is dealing with a case of flu. Ellis has been on the disabled list with a right ankle sprain suffered during the Dodgers’ post-game celebration of Josh Beckett’s no-hitter May 25 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think the key was (Pirates CF Andrew) McCutchen pretty much got three runs on his own. A couple of good at-bats mixed in there, but it was mainly him putting them in a position where it was tough to stop.” -- Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke after a 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He was advised to undergo Tommy John surgery, but he will get a second opinion.

--LF Carl Crawford (sore left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28.

--C A.J. Ellis (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 25.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He is unlikely to be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16 that revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23. He threw a simulated game May 29, and he likely will throw at least one more simulated game before starting a new rehab assignment. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF/OF Chone Figgins

INF/OF Jamie Romak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke