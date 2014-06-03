Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- June 3 marks the one-year anniversary of Yasiel Puig’s debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The outfielder’s promotion and his colorful personality -- some opposing players would describe it as annoying at best -- provided a much-needed lift in a sometimes lifeless Dodgers club. The Dodgers took off with Puig in the lineup, advancing to the National League Championship Series before falling to the St. Louis Cardinals.

In the midst of it all, Puig emerged as one of baseball’s top hitters.

In 156 games over his two seasons in the majors, Puig is batting .329 with 82 RBIs. He is one of five players to record 30 home runs and 190 hits within a year of his debut. The others are Ryan Braun, Albert Pujols, Hal Trosky and Chuck Klein.

Puig reached base in a career-best 33 consecutive games before going 0-for-4 Monday in Los Angeles’ 5-2 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Puig, 23, benefitted most from maturity, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.

“The biggest change we’ve seen so far is just patience at the plate,” Mattingly said. “I think that’s been a huge difference in him because when he first came up everybody was challenging him to see if he could hit. Once he proved he could do that, the first test for him was they weren’t going to throw him any strikes. Last year, he continued to swing; this year he’s showed he’s not going to chase.”

Mattingly added that Puig is playing more under control, not throwing to the wrong bases as he had in the past or running into outs on the bases.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-28

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 0-3, 4.33 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 5-3, 3.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw was on his game Monday night, striking out a season-high nine batters and giving up two runs on four hits in eight innings in 5-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Kershaw didn’t walk a batter. “It was good that we got some runs there, obviously,” said Kershaw, who went 1-for-3 at the plate with a run. “It’s always fun when you’re part of the run scoring. It was a good win. We needed this.” Kershaw (4-2) allowed a two-run homer to White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu in the fourth, but he blanked Chicago the rest of the way. Kershaw beat the White Sox for the first time in three career starts. For the season, he has 55 strikeouts against just seven walks in 43 1/3 innings.

--OF Carl Crawford continues to make strides in his recovery from a left ankle sprain that landed him on the 15-day disabled list May 28. Crawford took batting practice before Monday’s game and also completed some running drills.

--3B Justin Turner is filling in well for the injured Juan Uribe. Turner is playing well defensively and offensively, including Monday night, when he drove in two runs in the Dodgers’ 5-2 win over the Chicago White Sox. “He’s been good. He’s gotten some big hits for us and been solid at third,” manager Don Mattingly said.

--RHP Kenley Jansen converted his 13th consecutive save opportunity Monday when he struck out three White Sox in a scoreless ninth inning. The closer is limiting opposing batters to a .190 average during that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We really had an inning that everything kind of (go) our way, but we’ll take it. But Clayton (Kershaw), at that point, you feel like he’s going to take charge and run with that game.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, after the Dodgers scored five unearned runs in the sixth inning to take a 5-2 win over the Chicago White Sox behind Kershaw.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He was advised to undergo Tommy John surgery, but he will get a second opinion.

--LF Carl Crawford (sore left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He took batting practice before the June 2 game and also completed some running drills.

--C A.J. Ellis (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 25.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He is unlikely to be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16 that revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23. He threw a simulated game May 29, and he likely will throw at least one more simulated game before starting a new rehab assignment. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF/OF Chone Figgins

INF/OF Jamie Romak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke