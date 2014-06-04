Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Though it is only June, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said Tuesday his club needs to show some urgency.

The Dodgers trail the first-place San Francisco Giants by seven games in the National League West, but Los Angeles hasn’t put together any significant winning streaks.

“I know we’re not relying on or thinking we’re going 42-8,” Mattingly said, referring to last season’s record run, when the club turned around its season and rolled all the way to the National League Championship Series before losing to the St. Louis Cardinals. “At this point, we’re not playing good enough where we want to be, but we also know we’re good enough. Every game matters.”

The Dodgers posted three-game winning streaks on three occasions, but those were their best stretches.

Los Angeles also hasn’t fared well against San Francisco, losing seven of the 10 meetings between the two.

“I wish I had an answer honestly to the reasons why we haven’t been able to put anything together,” Mattingly said before his team’s 4-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. “We just don’t seem to be able to do enough consistently to win games.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-29

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 3-5, 4.66 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Josh Beckett, 3-2, 2.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Haren has been the Dodgers’ most inconsistent starter this season. On Tuesday, Haren worked six innings, allowing four runs on six hits in a loss to the White Sox, his third consecutive defeat. Haren (5-4) struck out two and walked one on 94 pitches (59 strikes).

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday, and he will throw another session again this week before embarking on a minor league rehab start. Manager Don Mattingly was mum on when Billingsley would pitch in the minors. Billingsley’s previous rehab stint was abandoned in April due to scar tissue popping and the elbow tendinitis.

--RHP Chris Withrow under Tommy John surgery Tuesday in Pensacola, Fla. Dr. James Andrews performed the season-ending procedure. In 20 relief appearances for the Dodgers this year, Withrow had no decisions and a 2.95 ERA.

--RF Yasiel Puig was 2-for-4 with a double on the one-year anniversary of his major league debut. Puig was honored earlier Tuesday as the National League’s Player of the Month for May. He hit .398 with 10 doubles, one triple, eight homers and 25 RBIs in 28 games last month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We left a few guys out there. We had some chances, but didn’t do a whole lot with them.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, after the Dodgers stranded 12 baserunners Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LF Carl Crawford (sore left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He took batting practice before the June 2 game and also completed some running drills.

--C A.J. Ellis (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 25.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He is unlikely to be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16 that revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23. He threw a simulated game May 29, and he likely will throw at least one more simulated game before starting a new rehab assignment. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF/OF Chone Figgins

INF/OF Jamie Romak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke