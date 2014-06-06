Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- For the 11th time in the past 12 years, the Los Angeles Dodgers took a pitcher with their first pick in baseball’s annual draft.

This year it was Grant Holmes, a right-hander from Conway High School in South Carolina who throws in the mid-90s and possesses what was considered the best curveball among high school pitchers in this year’s draft.

“When you’re looking at pitchers, we see a lot of velocity,” Dodgers vice president of amateur scouting Logan White said. “The separator is when you see a guy with a plus-breaking ball and I think his is outstanding.”

Holmes was projected to possibly go in the top 10 picks this year because he performed well in some showcase events. At 6-foot, 215 pounds, however, he does not have a classic pitcher’s body. Kindly described as “thick” in some profiles, Holmes was compared to current Dodgers right-hander Chad Billingsley and Giants right-hander Matt Cain by White.

“We did not expect to get a pitcher of this caliber where we got him,” White said of getting Holmes at No. 22. “He’s more than a high school pitcher. He’s an advanced high school pitcher.”

In the second round, the Dodgers took two-way prospect Alex Verdugo from Sahuaro High School in Tucson, Ariz. Verdugo was rated higher as a left-handed pitcher by most evaluators, but the Dodgers will send him to the minors as an outfielder.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-30

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 6-2, 3.09 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Eddie Butler, major league debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went through a full pre-game workout Wednesday. He is on track to come off the disabled list when he is eligible June 12.

--C A.J. Ellis (sprained right ankle) is a few days behind OF Carl Crawford, according to Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, even though Ellis sustained his injury two days earlier. Ellis was sidetracked by the flu earlier this week.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) joined the Dodgers for pregame workouts the past few days. He is eligible to come off the DL Thursday but won’t be ready to return for some time yet.

--RF Yasiel Puig walked twice but went hitless for the second time in three games, a rare occurrence for the hot second-year man. Over his past 36 games, Puig is batting .384 (53-for-138) with 13 doubles, nine home runs, a triple and 30 RBIs. The 23-year-old Cuban has a .340 average, second in the majors to Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki, who is batting .354.

--RHP Josh Beckett pitched six innings Wednesday night to surpass the 2,000-innings mark for his career. Beckett (3-3) allowed nine hits, two runs and two walks while striking out six in a 2-1 loss, with the White Sox doing all of their damage on two solo homers.

--2B Dee Gordon saw his streak of consecutive steals end at 15 when he was thrown out trying to steal second base Wednesday night. However, Gordon stole his 35th base of the year in the eighth inning, and he continues to lead the major leagues in thefts.

--RHP Brandon League has not allowed an earned run in 18 of his past 19 appearances after throwing a perfect inning of relief with one strikeout Wednesday night. During the 19-game span, opponents are hitting .221 against League. The 31-year-old also has not permitted a home run in 30 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re not getting it done; it’s as simple as that. We need a win.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, after the Dodgers lost for the sixth time in eight games, falling 2-1 to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He took batting practice before the June 2 game and also completed some running drills. He is on track to come off the disabled list when he is first eligible, June 12.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--C A.J. Ellis (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 25. He was slowed by the flu in early June.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He joined the Dodgers for pregame workouts in early June, but he wasn’t close to a return to action.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16 that revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23. He threw a simulated game May 29, and he likely will throw at least one more simulated game before starting a new rehab assignment. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF/OF Chone Figgins

INF/OF Jamie Romak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke