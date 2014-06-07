Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The move of Dee Gordon from shortstop to second base has been one of the bright spots for the Dodgers this season. He has played the position very well and has given the Dodgers a spark at the top of their lineup.

In the Dodgers’ 7-2 win over the Rockies, Gordon led off the game with a triple and hit another in the fifth, giving him six triples, tops in the National League. The last Dodgers player with two triples in a game was Rafael Furcal on Sept. 28, 2010, also at Coors Field.

Gordon, who also singled in the sixth, had a career-high three RBIs. It was his sixth game with at least three hits this season. His career high is seven such games in 2011.

Gordon stole his 36th base in the sixth inning, adding to his major league leading total.

His 36 stolen bases are the second most in franchise history through the team’s first 62 games. Maury Wills had 41 steals through 62 games in 1965. Gordon has the most stolen bases by any major league player through 62 games since Vince Coleman had 38 for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1990.

For the season, Gordon is hitting .287 in 57 games with 36 steals in 40 attempts. He also has 10 doubles, six triples, one homer, 18 RBIs and 33 runs scored. Gordon has a .336 on-base percentage.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-30

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (Zack Greinke, 8-2, 2.50 ERA) at Rockies (Jhoulys Chacin, 0-4 5.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Miguel Rojas joined the Dodgers when they selected his contract from Triple-A Albuquerque. He made his major league debut in the eighth inning when he went in to play shortstop and made an error in that inning on the first ball hit to him, a line drive off the bat of Charlie Culberson that Rojas dropped.

--INF Erisbel Arruebarrena was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. Arruebarrena is the Dodgers’ latest Cuban defector, signed during spring training to a five-year, $25-million contract.

--RHP Chris Withrow (right elbow ligament tear) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster for INF Miguel Rojas.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu made his Coors Field debut and won his fourth straight start, allowing two runs in six innings and holding the Rockies scoreless until Drew Stubbs homered in the sixth. Ryu’s win was his seventh and along with Zack Greinke, who has eight wins, the Dodgers are the only team in the majors with two pitchers with at least seven wins this season. Ryu also doubled in the fifth inning for his first extra-base hit since he doubled Aug. 30, 2013, against San Diego.

--RF Yasiel Puig went 1-for-5 with a single on his final at-bat in the ninth. That hit extended Puig’s on-base streak to 37 games, including reaching on errors. During that span, Puig is hitting .378 (54-for-143) with 13 doubles, one triple and nine home runs.

--SS Hanely Ramirez batted second and Yasiel Puig third, a flip-flop from their usual spots in the order. Manager Don Mattingly said he made the switch to try and get Ramirez going offensively. He went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two stolen bases. It was Ramirez’s first multi-steal game since Sept. 29, 2012, and his 30th career multi-steal game. In his career against the Rockies, Ramirez is hitting .331 (81-for-245) in 64 games with 27 RBI and 24 stolen bases.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our at-bats were good. Dee got us going early. I thought our guys were good. Especially when you get a kid you don’t really know.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly after a 7-2 win over Colorado on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He took batting practice before the June 2 game and also completed some running drills. He is on track to come off the disabled list when he is first eligible, June 12.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--C A.J. Ellis (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 25. He was slowed by the flu in early June.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He joined the Dodgers for pregame workouts in early June, but he wasn’t close to a return to action.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16 that revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23. He threw a simulated game May 29, and he likely will throw at least one more simulated game before starting a new rehab assignment. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF/OF Chone Figgins

INF/OF Jamie Romak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke