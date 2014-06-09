Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

Clayton Kershaw is making up for the 32 games he missed when he was on the disabled list with a strained muscle in his upper left back. He allowed three hits and one run in five innings Sunday in a 6-1 rain-shortened win over the Rockies. The game was called after 5 /2 innings, following a 1-hour, 35-minute rain delay.

It was Kershaw’s 12th career complete game and his first and the shortest in the big leagues this season.

He had no walks and tied his season high with nine strikeouts, the fourth straight start and sixth this season that he has reached that strikeout total. Four straight starts with nine strikeouts matches Kershaw’s career-high streak. He also did it from June 20-July 7, 2011.

In 48 1/3 innings this season, Kershaw (5-2) has 64 strikeouts and just seven walks for a 9.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio that leads the National League for pitchers with a minimum of 40 innings pitched.

Kershaw has a career-high four games with nine strikeouts and no walks this season. In the past 10 years, only three pitchers have had more such starts in one season -- Randy Johnson (six in 2004), Erik Bedard (five in 2007) and Cliff Lee (five in 2013). Since 1914, there have only been 10 pitchers with more such games in a single season (13 total times).

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-31

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 5-4, 3.50 ERA) at Reds (LHP Tony Cingrani, 2-6, 4.09 ERA)

DRAFT RECAP: Picking 22nd, the Dodgers drafted RHP Grant Holmes from Conway (S.C) High School. He has a mid-90s fastball and the best curveball among all high school pitchers in the draft and a developing changeup. In the second round, the Dodgers took OF Alex Verdugo, who throws left-handed and is a two-way player from Sahuaro (Ariz.) High School. He’s a better prospect as a pitcher but loves to hit, so the Dodgers will give him a chance to play center field. The Dodgers drafted 21 pitchers, including six with their first 10 picks. The Dodgers have taken a pitcher with their first pick in 11 of the past 12 years.

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Dee Gordon did not play due to right hip discomfort that caused him to leave Saturday’s game. He said he expects to play Monday at Cincinnati. Gordon woke up Saturday with soreness in the hip and aggravated it running out two triples before leaving in the fourth inning.

--RF Yasiel Puig did not play after suffering a left hip flexor strain while sliding hard to try to break up a double play Saturday and leaving the game in the fifth inning. Manager Don Mattingly said Puig might need a day or two longer but was optimistic his injury wouldn’t turn into one that be longer term and idle him about 10 days since the training staff has not ordered additional tests for Puig.

--LF Matt Kemp tripled home two runs in the first inning, singled in the fourth and walked and scored in the sixth. It was his second straight game with a triple. He did not have a triple last season. The only other time Kemp tripled in back-to-back game was July 14-15, 2007. Kemp went 5-for-9 (.556) in the series with two triples, three RBIs, two runs scored and three walks and had a .615 on-base percentage.

--SS Hanley Ramirez hit his 10th home run in the sixth inning. It was his 10th career homer against the Rockies and seventh at Coors Field, where he had last homered July 3, 2013 off Rex Brothers. It was also Ramirez’s second career homer off Jorge De La Rosa, the other coming on April 30, 2013 at Dodger Stadium. Ramirez has hit at least 10 homers in each of the past nine seasons. Eight of those seasons have come when he was playing shortstop. He ranks third among active shortstops in seasons with 10 or more homers, trailing Derek Jeter (16 such seasons) and Jimmy Rollins (10).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “With teams that I’ve coached and played on, I don’t think we’ve had anybody quite like him. (There were) some pretty good guys. (Ron) Guidry, I (played with) him toward the tail end of his career. I’ve seen some pretty good guys in (Mike) Mussina and (Andy) Pettitte, but not quite the same as Clayton.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, of ace Clayton Kershaw.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dee Gordon (right hip discomfort) did not play June 8 after leaving the June 7 game. He said he expects to play June 9.

--RF Yasiel Puig (left hip flexor strain) did not play June 8 after getting injured June 7. Manager Don Mattingly said Puig might need a day or two longer but was optimistic his injury wouldn’t turn into one that be longer term and idle him about 10 days since the training staff has not ordered additional tests for Puig.

--LF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He took batting practice before the June 2 game and also completed some running drills. He is on track to come off the disabled list when he is first eligible, June 12.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--C A.J. Ellis (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 25. He was slowed by the flu in early June.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He joined the Dodgers for pregame workouts in early June, but he wasn’t close to a return to action.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16 that revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23. He threw a simulated game May 29, and he likely will throw at least one more simulated game before starting a new rehab assignment. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF/OF Chone Figgins

INF/OF Jamie Romak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke