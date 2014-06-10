Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- There was a collective sigh of relief on Monday among the Los Angeles Dodgers, two days after right fielder Yasiel Puig and second baseman Dee Gordon left Saturday’s game at Colorado with hip injuries.

But just prior to this week’s four-game series against the Reds at Great American Ball Park, manager Don Mattingly learned that both are fine and ready to return to the lineup.

Puig was back in right field for the series opener, going 1-for-4 with a walk and run scored.

Mattingly said that despite not playing Sunday, he was confident that Puig, who’s batting .335 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs in 57 games, would be ready for the Reds’ series. “I had a pretty good feeling,” said Mattingly.

In Gordon’s case, he could have played on Monday, but Mattingly said he’ll err on the side of caution, especially with Cincinnati going with left-hander Tony Cingrani in the opener. “Dee was good. I think he was ready to play,” said Mattingly. “In this circumstance, with a lefty, give him another day and make sure he’s healthy.”

Gordon, who is hitting .284 with 10 doubles, six triples and 36 stolen bases in 58 games, pinch-hit in the ninth and beat out an infield hit.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-31

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Josh Beckett, 3-2, 2.57 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 3-5, 3.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Yasiel Puig returned to the starting lineup after sitting out just one game with a strained left hip flexor. Puig left Saturday’s game with the injury and sat out Sunday’s rain-shortened win at Colorado. Puig is batting .335 with 11 homers and 40 RBIs in 57 games. Puig went 1-for-4 with a walk and run scored on Monday.

--CF Scott Van Slyke had a career night on Monday with a career-high three hits, including two home runs, one of which was a three-run blast. Van Slyke went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a career-high four RBIs and a walk. “I know what I‘m here for,” said Van Slyke of his role. “I don’t mind it. It was kind of the same situation last year when everybody was healthy.”

--2B Dee Gordon missed his second straight game with a hip injury. But manager Don Mattingly fully expects him to be back in the lineup on Tuesday. Gordon, who’s batting .284 with 10 doubles, six triples, and 36 stolen bases in 58 games, felt well enough to play Monday but was held out due to Cincinnati starting LHP Tony Cingrani. Gordon pinch-hit in the ninth and beat out an infield hit.

--OF Carl Crawford told reporters on Monday that he needs a minor-league rehab assignment when ready, mainly because he can’t afford to be rusty and find a spot in the Dodgers’ crowded outfield. Manager Don Mattingly agreed, “We don’t have the luxury to wait for a guy to get comfortable.” Mattingly deflected the notion that Crawford would play anywhere other than left field when he returns. “In our minds, Carl’s a left fielder,” he said.

--C A.J. Ellis, on the disabled list with a right ankle sprain, worked out at Great American Ball Park on Monday and the initial results were positive. “I think he’s getting closer,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. “He pretty much did everything today. (Could be activated) possibly by end of the series or when we get back.”

--RHP Dan Haren labored with his command on Monday night but, bolstered by six runs of support, he did enough to give the Dodgers a chance to win. He allowed two earned runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings with two walks, two Ks and two wild pitches. He needed 95 pitches to get through his outing, but managed to end a streak of three straight losing decisions. “He knows who he is as a pitcher,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. “He’s going to miss his spots now and then. He’s never going to give in.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He knows who he is as a pitcher. He’s going to miss his spots now and then. He’s never going to give in.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, talking about RHP Dan Haren, who allowed two earned runs and five hits in Monday’s win over the Reds.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dee Gordon (right hip discomfort) did not play June 8 after leaving the June 7 game. He was kept out of the starting lineup on June 9 but pinch-hit. He is expected to return to the starting lineup June 10.

--RF Yasiel Puig (left hip flexor strain) did not play June 8 after getting injured June 7. He returned to the starting lineup June 9 after sitting out just one game.

--C A.J. Ellis (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 25. He was slowed by the flu in early June. He is expected to return during the series at Cincinnati June 9-12.

--LF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He took batting practice before the June 2 game and also completed some running drills. He is on track to come off the disabled list when he is first eligible, June 12. He told reporters on June 9 that he needs a minor-league rehab assignment when ready.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He joined the Dodgers for pregame workouts in early June, but he wasn’t close to a return to action.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16 that revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23. He threw a simulated game May 29. He began a new rehab assignment with Rancho Cucamonga on June 8.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

INF/OF Chone Figgins

INF/OF Jamie Romak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke