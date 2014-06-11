Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Los Angeles Dodgers were mourning the loss of former pitcher Bob Welch, who passed away Monday night at age 57 in his home in California. Welch, the 1990 American League Cy Young Award winner and two-time All-Star, won 211 games in his 17-year career, including 115 during 10 seasons in a Dodgers uniform.

“It’s tough to hear that. He was kind of young,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, who hit well against Welch during his career. “(Faced him) many times. What you think about the most is facing Reggie (Jackson) in the World Series, but he also was a big part of those good Oakland teams with (Rick) Honeycutt and (Dave) Stewart.”

Mattingly hit .324 with a double, three homers and eight RBIs in 34 at-bats against Welch. “He could still throw hard and had a good curve and changeup,” said Mattingly of Welch’s seven seasons in Oakland. Welch compiled 61 complete games and 28 shutouts in his career.

The cause of Welch’s death still was undetermined on Tuesday. But Welch chronicled his bout with alcoholism in a book titled “Five O‘Clock Comes Early: A Ballplayer’s Battle with Alcoholism” in 1981.

“That’s not something you expect to hear, but we all go through it,” said Dodgers first base coach and former second baseman Davey Lopes of Welch’s passing. “Well, the World Series comes to mind ... striking out Jackson. Great things were expected of him, but to put a 21-year-old kid in that position, and he was going right at him. He was fearless. I don’t know if it gets any greater than that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-31

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 7-2, 3.08 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 5-5, 1.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Dee Gordon returned to the starting lineup for the first time since leaving Saturday’s game at Colorado with a hip injury. Gordon pinch-hit in Monday night’s win at Cincinnati and legged out an infield hit. Gordon is hitting .288 with 10 doubles, six doubles, and 36 stolen bases. Gordon went 1-for-5 with a double on Tuesday.

--OF Carl Crawford isn’t progressing well in his rehab, says Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. “Carl’s kind of stuck. Today wasn’t any better than yesterday,” Mattingly said. “He’s kind of leveled off. Nothing bad just not moving forward at this point.” With depth in the outfield, the Dodgers won’t need to rush Crawford’s recovery. Crawford was batting .267 with four homers and 18 RBIs in 44 games.

--C A.J. Ellis, on the disabled list since May 25 with a sprained ankle, still could return during the series in Cincinnati. “Everything is moving in a positive direction,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. “I feel like there’s a chance for him. I think Stan (Conte) feels good about things. He’ll make that call.” Ellis was hitting .170 in 15 games.

--RHP Josh Beckett retired the first eight batters he faced Tuesday night then mostly cruised through his six shutout innings before exiting with 90 pitches. Beckett walked one and struck out seven in his first road start since no-hitting the Phillies on May 25.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez returned to the starting lineup Tuesday night after a day off and went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a pair of doubles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His at-bats looked better. Looked like he had some bat speed. Looked like the old Adrian.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, of 1B Adrian Gonzalez, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a pair of doubles Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He took batting practice before the June 2 game and also completed some running drills. He is on track to come off the disabled list when he is first eligible, June 12. He told reporters on June 9 that he needs a minor league rehab assignment when ready but on June 10, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly reported that Crawford’s rehab had stalled.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16 that revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23. He threw a simulated game May 29. He began a new rehab assignment with Rancho Cucamonga on June 8, reaching his 30-pitch limit in 1 2/3 innings. He threw a bullpen session on June 10.

--2B Dee Gordon (right hip discomfort) did not play June 8 after leaving the June 7 game. He was kept out of the starting lineup June 9, but he appeared as a pinch hitter. He is expected to return to the starting lineup June 10.

--RF Yasiel Puig (left hip flexor strain) did not play June 8 after getting injured June 7. He returned to the starting lineup June 9.

--C A.J. Ellis (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 25. He was slowed by the flu in early June. He is expected to return during the June 9-12 series at Cincinnati.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He joined the Dodgers for pregame workouts in early June, but he wasn’t close to a return to action.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

INF/OF Chone Figgins

INF/OF Jamie Romak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke