Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly isn’t sure why his club played markedly better on the road than at home. Prior to Wednesday’s loss at Cincinnati, Mattingly offered some theories, but still couldn’t explain the gross disparity in records.

Following Wednesday’s loss at Great American Ball Park, the Dodgers are a major league best 22-13 on the road while just 13-19 at Dodger Stadium.

“The one thing I like about the road is that guys are in a smaller environment,” Mattingly said. “Everybody’s kind of in that locker room together. And at home, it’s so big now, and it’s kind of cut up where there’s a quiet room, there’s a locker room, there’s a weight room, and people can go back and get in the sauna or whatever.”

Obviously home clubhouse luxury isn’t something exclusive to Dodger Stadium. Mattingly says the pregame preparation schedule is the same on the road as it is at home, and didn’t give much credence to how the players’ off-the-field activities might differ.

So, chalk it up to a baseball anomaly?

“You have different routines (home and road) and you end up doing different things,” Mattingly said. “Our preparation’s the same.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-32

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 8-2, 2.62 ERA) at Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 8-3, 3.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Dee Gordon made spectacular sliding grab of Brayan Pena’s pop fly in the second inning Wednesday night then threw to second to double off Brandon Phillips. What made the play more remarkable is that the white of the ball was showing as Gordon hit the ground but he held on. At the plate, Gordon went 1-for-4.

--OF Carl Crawford’s return to the Dodgers outfield isn’t imminent. “A little better today. But kind of treading water as far as moving forward,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. “He’s moving, just not real fast.” With depth in the outfield, the Dodgers don’t need to rush recovery for Crawford who’s batting .267 with four homers and 18 RBIs in 44 games.

--INF Juan Uribe, on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring since May 21, continues to progress in his rehab. “Had another good day running-wise,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. “Hasn’t been on the bases yet. Once he gets on the bases we get a better indication of where we go with him.”

--C A.J. Ellis was expected to be activated at some point during the four-game series in Cincinnati. While he continues to progress in his rehab, it doesn’t seem likely that Ellis will return by Thursday’s series finale. “He had another good day,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. Ellis has been on the disabled list since May 25 with a sprained ankle. He’s hitting .170 in 15 games. Ellis was hurt in the celebration following Josh Beckett’s no-hitter on May 25.

--SS Hanley Ramirez was scratched from Wednesday’s start due to joint irritation in his right shoulder. Miguel Rojas replaced Ramirez at shortstop. Ramirez, who had a pair of singles in Tuesday night’s win at Cincinnati, had been excelling in the No. 2 spot in the order. He pinch-hit in the seventh inning on Wednesday and hit into an inning-ending double play. Ramirez felt the tightness during infield practice and it stiffened up again, forcing him out of the lineup. Mattingly said he’ll likely not start on Thursday.

--RHP Chad Billingsley suffered a setback in his rehab from elbow surgery. “His pen yesterday didn’t go real good. He didn’t feel like he could max out,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. “They’ve stopped his rehab. I‘m sure it’s frustrating for him. Hopefully it’s a minor thing.” Mattingly said the club would know more on Billingsley’s status by Friday after he meets with team physician Dr. Neal Elattrache.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I know our guys were frustrated with the strike zone. You do get frustrated with the strike zone, but their guy’s a handful.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, after a 5-0 loss at Cincinnati on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16 that revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23. He threw a simulated game May 29. He began a new rehab assignment with Rancho Cucamonga on June 8, reaching his 30-pitch limit in 1 2/3 innings. He suffered a setback in his bullpen session June 10 and is being shut down for the time being.

--LF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He took batting practice before the June 2 game and also completed some running drills. He is on track to come off the disabled list when he is first eligible, June 12. He told reporters on June 9 that he needs a minor league rehab assignment when ready but on June 10, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly reported that Crawford’s rehab had stalled.

--C A.J. Ellis (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 25. He was slowed by the flu in early June. He is expected to return during the June 9-12 series at Cincinnati.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He joined the Dodgers for pregame workouts in early June, but he wasn’t close to a return to action.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

INF/OF Chone Figgins

INF/OF Jamie Romak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke