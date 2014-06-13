Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Los Angeles Dodgers are waiting for this year’s run to commence.

Last year on June 12, the Dodgers were 28-37 and 8.5 games behind in the standings. They finished 92-70 and 11 games up. Throughout the four-game series in Cincinnati, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly discussed his team’s inability to gain “traction,” what’s become a buzz word for the Dodgers who have been unable to win more than three games in a row at any point this season.

On Wednesday afternoon, Cincinnati Reds ace Johnny Cueto made certain they wouldn’t win the first three games at Great American Ball Park with six shutout innings and 12 strikeouts. On Thursday, the Dodgers lost 4-1 to split the four-game series and finish 4-3 in the road trip.

A rash of recent injuries certainly hasn’t helped the Dodgers’ cause, with shortstop Hanley Ramirez being added to that list Wednesday when he was scratched due to right shoulder irritation. Ramirez wasn’t in the lineup Thursday for the series finale.

“When we went through that situation last year, you didn’t know when it started,” Mattingly said. “We didn’t know it was going to be the start of something huge. We just need to win series and do that for a while. You can’t look at it as winning 10 in a row to get on a roll.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-33

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 5-0, 3.14 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Clayton Kershaw, 5-2, 3.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Hanley Ramirez was not in the starting lineup Thursday as expected after he was scratched from Wednesday’s start with right shoulder irritation. He pinch-hit Wednesday night and grounded into an inning-ending double play. He can’t throw without soreness, something he’s been dealing with for a couple days, according to manager Don Mattingly. Ramirez had an injection after Wednesday’s game.

--C A.J. Ellis is expected to be activated Friday when the Dodgers begin a series against the Diamondbacks. Ellis has been on the disabled list since injuring his ankle during the celebration of Josh Beckett’s no-hitter on May 25.

--LF Matt Kemp was 1-for-8 with five strikeouts in the first three games of the series in Cincinnati, perhaps adding to his frustration, which boiled over when he was ejected in the second inning of Wednesday’s game for arguing a strike call. On Thursday, Kemp delivered an RBI single in the first. “Matt is better than (.247),” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. “He’s going to hit. We know he’s capable.” Kemp went 2-for-3 with a RBI on Thursday.

--RHP Zack Greinke allowed two earned runs on six hits in six innings Thursday. He retired 15 of 16 following a rocky first inning. Greinke finished with two earned runs allowed on four hits in six innings with one walk and three strikeouts over 104 pitches.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We played pretty well this trip. Basically, you play at .500 or a little above on the road, you’re going to feel pretty good about it. Up to this point, we haven’t been able to make hay at home. That’s the thing that has to change for us.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said after a loss at Cincinnati on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder) was not in the starting lineup June 12 as expected after he was scratched June 11. He can’t throw without soreness, something he’s been dealing with for a couple days, according to manager Don Mattingly. Ramirez, who had an June 11, remains day-to-day.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16 that revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23. He threw a simulated game May 29. He began a new rehab assignment with Rancho Cucamonga on June 8. He experienced a setback during a bullpen session June 10 and was shut down.

--LF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He took batting practice before the June 2 game and also completed some running drills. He is on track to come off the disabled list when he is first eligible, June 12. He told reporters on June 9 that he needs a minor league rehab assignment when ready but on June 10, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly reported that Crawford’s rehab had stalled.

--C A.J. Ellis (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 25. He was slowed by the flu in early June. He might return in mid-June.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He joined the Dodgers for pregame workouts in early June, but he wasn’t close to a return to action.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

INF/OF Chone Figgins

INF/OF Jamie Romak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke