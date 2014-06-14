Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Left fielder Matt Kemp commemorated the start of the Dodgers’ latest homestand by ending a personal power draught Friday night.

In a 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Kemp hit his first home run since May 10. The two-run drive over the fence in left-center field in the second inning ended a span of 26 successive games without a homer, matching a similar stretch from Sept. 7, 2007, to April 9, 2008.

“To come here and get us going was big for us,” manager Don Mattingly said. “We’ve struggled to score early. We’ve been behind a lot early at home, so it was good for us to get that lead.”

Kemp used that drive to move past Shawn Green and take over seventh place on the career home-run list for those Dodgers who played exclusively in Los Angeles. The left fielder now has six home runs this season and 163 in his career with the Dodgers.

Kemp’s home run punctuated a recent surge in which he raised his batting average from .238 on June 4 to .259 after Friday night’s 4-3 win. During the past eight games, Kemp is hitting .417 (10-for-24).

“He had a good series in Colorado,” Mattingly said. “He was struggling again in Cincinnati but got a couple of hits (Thursday).”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-33

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 4-3, 3.65 ERA) vs. Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 6-4, 3.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brian Wilson allowed his first run in 9 2/3 innings of relief Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wilson retired only one batter in the eighth inning after conceding consecutive singles to 2B Aaron Hill and 3B Martin Prado -- and before surrendering a run-scoring single to C Tuffy Gosewisch.

--SS Hanley Ramirez returned to the starting lineup Friday night and went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. An inflamed joint in his right shoulder limited Ramirez to a pinch-hitting appearance Wednesday night in Cincinnati and kept him out of Thursday’s game.

--C A.J. Ellis was activated from the disabled list Friday. He had been on the DL since May 25 with a sprained right ankle.

--RHP Chad Billingsley has a partially torn flexor tendon in his right elbow, the Dodgers announced. Team Doctor Neal ElAttrache examined Billingsley on Thursday. Surgery is one option being considered. Billingsley went on the disabled list March 19 and has yet to play.

--2B Dee Gordon made two stellar defensive plays on consecutive batters in the top of the fourth inning Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. RF Gerardo Parra hit a ground ball up the middle that Gordon cut off. Gordon then whirled and threw on the run to get Parra at first base. The next batter, 1B Paul Goldschmidt, hit another grounder. Gordon dived on the grass in short right field and threw from his knees to retire Goldschmidt.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw had lost five of his past six starts to the Arizona Diamondbacks until Friday night. Kershaw conceded eight hits, one run and one walk in seven innings while striking out seven batters and inducing 10 groundouts for his third consecutive win. Kershaw also extended his streak of consecutive innings without allowing a walk to 69 before walking CF David Peralta in the fourth inning.

--C Tim Federowicz was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque to make room for C A.J. Ellis. Federowicz was hitting .131 in 18 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To come here and get us going was big for us. We’ve struggled to score early. We’ve been behind a lot early at home, so it was good for us to get that lead.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, on LF Matt Kemp’s second-inning homer in a 4-3 win over Arizona on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (sore right shoulder) did not start June 11, and he did not play June 12. He was back in the lineup June 13.

--C A.J. Ellis (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 25. He was slowed by the flu in early June. He was activated from the disabled list June 13.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16 that revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23. He threw a simulated game May 29. He began a new rehab assignment with Rancho Cucamonga on June 8. He experienced a setback during a bullpen session June 10 and was shut down. On June 13, the Dodgers announced that Billingsley has a partially torn flexor tendon in his right elbow. Surgery is one option being considered.

--LF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He took batting practice before the June 2 game and also completed some running drills. He is on track to come off the disabled list when he is first eligible, June 12. He told reporters on June 9 that he needs a minor league rehab assignment when ready but on June 10, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly reported that Crawford’s rehab had stalled.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He joined the Dodgers for pregame workouts in early June, but he wasn’t close to a return to action.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

INF/OF Chone Figgins

INF/OF Jamie Romak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke