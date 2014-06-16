Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Third base has become such an unsettled position for the Los Angeles Dodgers that the team used four different players in the past four games.

Justin Turner went 2-for-3 in Thursday’s finale in Cincinnati to raise his average to .285. But Turner was limited to pinch-hitting duties Friday night and Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks because of a strained calf.

Turner, signed as a non-roster invitee to spring training, took over third base when Juan Uribe went on the disabled list May 21 with a strained right hamstring.

With Turner sidelined, Chone Figgins took his turn at the position Friday night. Figgins twice charged slow grounders and threw across his body to record outs at first base. But Figgins strained his left quadriceps muscle while trying to run out a bunt, and went on the disabled list Saturday.

“I was starting to feel like myself again, like my old self,” said Figgins, who played in the 2009 All-Star game for the Los Angeles Angels.

Next came 25-year-old rookie Miguel Rojas, whom the Dodgers recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on June 6. In his second start at the position Saturday night, Rojas went 1-for-3 and scored a run in the Dodgers’ 6-4 win.

On Sunday, Jamie Romak became the latest Dodger to start at third base. Romak, 28, joined the Dodgers from Triple-A Albuquerque on May 27.

A career minor-leaguer who began playing professionally in 2003, Romak made his two previous major league starts in right field and at first base on the Dodgers’ most recent road trip.

Los Angeles has one more option: Carlos Triunfel, whom the club recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday. Truinfel, used as a pinch-runner Sunday, played sparingly for the Seattle Mariners in 2012 and 2013. The Dodgers claimed the 24-year old on waivers April 2.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-42

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Tyler Matzek, 1-0, 2.57 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 7-3, 3.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Matt Kemp went 2-for-3 on Sunday for his fifth multi-hit game in his past 10 contests. During that stretch, four of Kemp’s 13 hits have gone for extra bases: two triples, a double and a home run. Kemp also is batting .419 (13-for-31) with seven RBIs.

--3B Jamie Romak made his third major league start Sunday and his first since June 9. Romak went 1-for-4, drove in a run and scored another. Romak, 28, was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on May 27. The career minor-leaguer, who has played professionally since 2003, had previously started in right field and at first base. The native of London, Ontario, Canada is batting .063 in 12 games.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu seeks his sixth consecutive quality start Monday night against the Colorado Rockies. In his past five games, Ryu has compiled a 4-1 record and a 3.73 ERA. Until Wednesday night’s loss in Cincinnati, Ryu was undefeated on the road this year.

--RHP Josh Beckett retired 14 of the first 15 batters he faced, including 12 in a row between the first and fifth innings, yet sustained his third loss in his past four decisions Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Beckett allowed three earned runs on six hits while striking out six and hitting one in seven innings. Despite going 1-3 since pitching his no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 25, Beckett has compiled a 2.63 ERA and amassed 25 strikeouts in 24 innings while walking just four and allowing 22 hits.

--INF Carlos Triunfel made his debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday as a pinch-runner in the seventh inning. Triunfel was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t see it off the bat. Then when I saw it, I thought it would be between us, so I went to it. I didn’t want it to be one of those that just kind of sneaks by us because I didn’t go after it.” -- Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez after a play that broke a deadlock in an eventual 6-3 loss to Arizona on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the disabled list May 27. Crawford was scheduled to hit in extended spring training in Glendale, Ariz., on June 14 but did not. Manager Don Mattingly said Crawford is receiving treatment but the Dodgers have not established a timetable for his return.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the disabled list June 14. Figgins received an MRI but the results were not yet available.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the disabled list May 21. Uribe continues to participate in a running program. Manager Don Mattingly said he hopes Uribe can begin a rehabilitation assignment this week but that the team will not push him.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. On June 13, the Dodgers announced that Billingsley has a partially torn flexor tendon in his right elbow. Surgery is one option being considered.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Carlos Triunfel

INF/OF Jamie Romak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke