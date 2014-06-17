Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Reactions to the death of Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn on Monday were just as somber at Dodger Stadium as they were throughout the baseball universe.

”Sad day. Not just for baseball, but for all of us,“ said Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp, who said he got to know Gwynn as a close friend and former teammate of son Tony Gwynn Jr., who spent two seasons in Los Angeles. ”Great guy. Just a tough day for everybody.

“I was shocked, but I think everyone was. He had been sick for a while, but I don’t think anyone thought (he would die) anytime soon. We talked a lot about baseball. I had some great conversations with that man. Great guy, always smiling and full of joy.”

Kemp said he reached out to Gwynn Jr.

“I just sent him a text and let him know I was thinking about him,” Kemp said. “I know it’s a pretty tough day for him. Tony’s going to be missed, but he’s in a better place now. No more pain. He’s an angel in the sky now.”

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly expressed similar sentiments about Gwynn, who died earlier in the day at age 54 at a San Diego-area hospital following a long battle with cancer.

“Obviously, a tremendous player and great person,” Mattingly said before his team beat the Colorado Rockies 6-1 Monday night.

Rockies manager Walt Weiss laughed about he got to know Gwynn more during games when both men were players.

“One of the best hitters I’ve ever seen,” Weiss said. “He could handle a bat better than anyone I played with or against. Always had some kind words at second base. He was on second base a lot when I played short, so I got to talk to him quite a bit. He was a first-class pro in every way.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-34

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jhoulys Chacin, 1-4, 4.53 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 8-3, 2.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chad Billingsley decided to undergo season-ending surgery next Tuesday to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right elbow. Billingsley said Monday he made the decision after consulting with club physician Neal ElAttrache. The injury ended Billingsley’s attempt to come back this season from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in April 2013. “We weighed the options, the risk-reward and if I tried to do rehab,” Billingsley said, referring to a therapy program that would have allowed him to avoid surgery. “It’s better for me to do the surgery. The season’s down the drain again, but it happens.”

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu delivered another solid outing to help the Dodgers defeat the Rockies 6-1 on Monday night. Ryu (8-3), who tied RHP Zack Greinke as the club leader in wins, limited the Rockies to a run and three hits in six innings, while striking out six and walking one. One of Ryu’s few mistakes was serving up a solo homer to Rockies C Wilin Rosario in the fourth inning. “I though Ryu settled in pretty well,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “He’s tough. Pitched well with his fastball and changeup. We’ve seen him be real tough on us before. He was real good tonight.”

--3B Juan Uribe took batting practice again Monday, and he is expected to make a minor league rehab assignment later this week. Uribe, on the 15-day disabled list since May 21 with a strained right hamstring, has missed 26 games.

--LF Matt Kemp is in a June groove. Kemp went 2-for-5 and drove in a pair of runs in the Dodgers’ 6-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night. “We’re starting to have a lot more fun,” said Kemp, who registered his sixth multi-hit game in the last 11 contests. Kemp is batting .417 since June 6. “We’ve had a tough little stretch, but that happens in baseball. Every team has that and we hit ours early. Hopefully, we don’t hit one of those again, and we can stay consistent and keep grinding it out.”

--2B Dee Gordon is starting to make a name for himself as one of the better leadoff hitters in the National League. Gordon went 4-for-4 with a walk in Monday night’s win over the Rockies. It was the third time in his career Gordon has recorded four or more hits, with the last time occurring May 3 when he had five against the Marlins. Gordon produced one of the game’s highlights, legging out a triple to left and scoring on an error by Charlie Blackmon in the third inning for the game’s first run. Gordon and some of his teammates thought he had an inside-the-park home run. “I thought it was an inside the park to be honest with you,” said Gordon, who leads the National League with seven triples. “I thought (the ball) scooted away from him. It is what it is. I’ll be all right with what I got.”

--1B Adrian Gonzalez got the night off. Scott Van Slyke started in his place and went 1-for-5.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m feeling good. I think we’re swinging the bats well as a team. I‘m having better at-bats and getting better pitches to hit.” -- OF Matt Kemp, who is batting .417 since June 6.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He took batting practice June 16, and he is expected to start a minor league rehab assignment later in the week of June 16-22.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. On June 13, the Dodgers announced that Billingsley has a partially torn flexor tendon in his right elbow. He decided to undergo season-ending surgery June 24.

--OF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. Crawford was scheduled to hit in extended spring training in Glendale, Ariz., on June 14 but did not. That same day, manager Don Mattingly said Crawford was receiving treatment, but the Dodgers had not established a timetable for his return.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Carlos Triunfel

INF/OF Jamie Romak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke