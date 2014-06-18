Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Winning frequently cures much of what ails a club. The Los Angeles Dodgers are just the latest example.

“The whole last road trip I felt our energy was pretty good,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said before Los Angeles defeated the Colorado Rockies 4-2 Tuesday night for its fourth win in the last five games. “The energy’s been good this homestand. Even in the game we lost, you could feel that mentality. It feels pretty good right now. Just being able to pick up a little ground always makes you feel a little better.”

The second-place Dodgers picked up another game on the first-place San Francisco Giants, who lead the National League West by five games.

Mattingly said the Dodgers simply elevated their game.

“I think the fact is that we’re swinging the bats good, we’re pitching good and we’ve been playing pretty good defense,” Mattingly said. “What it really comes down to is that we’re playing well. That’s the main thing.”

The Dodgers begin a six-game road trip Friday in San Diego followed by a visit to Kansas City after Wednesday’s series finale against the Rockies. Los Angeles has played better on the road than at home, compiling a 22-14 road record compared to 17-20 mark at Dodger Stadium.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-34

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 6-5, 4.12 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 6-2, 2.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Hanley Ramirez left Tuesday’s win over the Rockies with a bruised right ring finger. He is listed as day-to-day. “X-rays were negative, which is obviously good for us, but we’ll find out tomorrow how sore it is,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “The fact that he didn’t break it is obviously good news.” Don’t expect Ramirez to be in the lineup for Wednesday’s series finale against the Rockies.

--LF Carl Crawford had an MRI on his sprained left ankle this week, but the results were unknown. However, Crawford isn’t expected to return to the lineup soon after experiencing a setback during his rehab. He returned from the club’s Arizona facilities and was examined Tuesday by club physicians in Los Angeles. Crawford has missed 20 games after going on the 15-day disabled list May 28.

--3B Justin Turner, who wasn’t in the starting lineup again due to a calf injury, popped out to short as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. It was the first time Turner played since Sunday, when he appeared as a pinch hitter against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Turner probably won’t start again until the Dodgers open a three-game set in San Diego on Friday.

--RHP Zack Greinke (9-3) was forced to reach for a little extra in Tuesday’s night’s 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. Greinke gave up a run on six hits, with five strikeouts and two walks, in six innings. He threw a season-high 117 pitches (74 strikes).

--LF Matt Kemp hit a solo blast -- his seventh homer -- to left leading off the fourth inning Tuesday night in the Dodgers’ 4-2 win over the Rockies. It was Kemp’s 164th career home run, moving him past Raul Mondesi for sixth place on the all-time Los Angeles Dodgers list. “Honestly, I didn’t know when I hit the home run that that was what it was,” Kemp said. “To be named with a guy like that, a guy who had so much success and an All-Star is definitely humbling. I‘m excited about it.” Kemp has hit safely in sixth consecutive games, and he is batting .400 since June 6.

--RHP Kenley Jansen continues to be one of the more reliable closers in the majors. Jansen gave up a couple of hits, then retired the side in a scoreless ninth to record his 16th consecutive save and 20th overall.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was definitely a tough game. They got guys on base it seemed like every inning and lot of foul balls, a lot of two-strike counts where they were fighting stuff off. That gets really tough.” -- RHP Zack Greinke, who pitched six innings of one-run ball Tuesday in the Dodgers’ 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (bruised right ring finger) left the June 17 game. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--3B Justin Turner (sore calf) did not start June 15-17. He is unlikely to rejoin the starting lineup before June 20.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He took batting practice June 16, and he is expected to start a minor league rehab assignment later in the week of June 16-22.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. On June 13, the Dodgers announced that Billingsley has a partially torn flexor tendon in his right elbow. He will undergo season-ending surgery June 24.

--OF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He experienced a setback while working out in Arizona in mid-June, and he returned to Los Angeles to undergo an MRI exam.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Carlos Triunfel

INF/OF Jamie Romak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke