Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

SAN DIEGO -- Left-hander Clayton Kershaw’s no-hitter Wednesday came just 24 days after teammate Josh Beckett’s no-hitter.

That is the third-shortest time in major league history between no-hitters by teammates -- and, no, Johnny Vander Meer’s record of no-hitters in two straight starts doesn’t count in this one -- and the shortest span between teammates’ no hitters in 97 years.

In 1917, Ernie Koob and Bob Groom of the St. Louis Browns threw no-hitters on back-to-back days, May 5-6. In 1908, Bob Rhoads and Addie Joss of the Naps threw their no-hitters just 14 days apart.

Lew Burdette and Warren Spahn of the Milwaukee Braves had no-hitters in a span of 29 days in 1960 and two years later it was 36 days between the no-hitters of Boston’s Earl Wilson and Bill Monbouquette.

RECORD: 40-35

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Josh Beckett, 4-4, 2.49 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 6-6, 3.27 ERA)

--SS Dee Gordon stole his major league-leading 38th base Friday night. The total is the third-highest in Dodgers history through 75 games behind two Maury Wills seasons. Wills had 46 steals through 75 games in 1975 and 39 through 75 games in 1962. Gordon’s first-inning triple Friday night was his eighth on the season and tied him with the Rangers’ Alex Rios for the major league lead.

--RF Yasiel Puig came out of Friday night’s game in the middle of the eighth inning with what was called a “mild left hip muscle strain.” Puig drove in two runs earlier in the game with an infield single, giving him 14 career RBIs against the Padres. That equals his highest total against a major league team.

--RHP Dan Haren allowed three runs over 5 2/3 innings Friday night. He has 15 straight starts of at least five innings pitched with four earned runs or less allowed. That is the longest such streak in Dodgers history by a starting pitcher to start a season. He is 6-4 with a 3.69 earned run average in 17 career starts against the Padres.

--3B Juan Uribe, who has been on the disabled list since May 21 with a right hamstring strain, started his rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This was a tough loss for us and a good one for them.” -- Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez, after a 6-5 loss to San Diego on Friday.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He took batting practice June 16. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 19, and he could be back with the Dodgers as soon as June 22.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. On June 13, the Dodgers announced that Billingsley has a partially torn flexor tendon in his right elbow. He will undergo season-ending surgery June 24.

--OF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He experienced a setback while working out in Arizona in mid-June, and he was shut down from hitting and running due to inflammation in the ankle.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He began a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on June 18.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Carlos Triunfel

INF/OF Jamie Romak

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke