Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH
SAN DIEGO -- A year ago Sunday, the Dodgers defeated the Padres 6-1 at Petco Park to launch their 42-8 run that carried them from last to first in the National League West.
Going into June 22, 2013, the Dodgers were 30-42 and in last place in the National League West while trailing division-leading Arizona by 9 1/2 games. Fifty games later, they were 72-50. The Dodgers’ 42 wins in a 50-game span are tied for the second-most in the major leagues since 1900.
While no one can tell what the Dodgers will do in the next 49 games moving forward from Sunday’s 2-1 win over the Padres at Petco Park, the Dodgers are already on the move.
The Dodgers are 10-4 since June 8 and have made up 5 1/2 games on the Giants in the span of 14 games. Even though both the Dodgers and Giants won Sunday, the Dodgers have gone from 9 1/2 games behind the Giants to four games back since June 8.
MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won two
NEXT: RHP Zack Gerinke (9-3, 2.57 ERA) at Royals RHP Jeremy Guthrie (4-6, 3.86 ERA)
--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu held the Padres to one run on four hits over six innings Sunday after retiring the first nine hitters he faced. Ryu is 2-0 with a 0.94 earned run average with 15 strikeouts over 19 1/3 innings in three career starts against the Padres. Ryu is 5-1 with a 1.62 ERA in eight road starts this season and entered Sunday’s game with the third-lowest road ERA in the National League.
--SS Hanley Ramirez was 2-for-4 with a run scored Sunday to extend his hitting streak to nine straight games. He is hitting .375 (12-for-32) during the hitting streak with three doubles, a homer, six RBIs and seven runs scored. He also stole his 10th base of the season Sunday as he raced around the bases on a single, a steal, a wild pitch and a throwing error. Ramirez has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going 15-for-42 (.357) with three doubles, two homers and nine RBIs.
--LF Matt Kemp had a third straight 1-for-4 game Sunday against the Padres to extend his hitting streak to 10 straight games. Kemp has hit .410 (16-for-39) since with four doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs since June 12.
--2B Dee Gordon was 3-for-11 in the three games against the Padres with three walks, two steals, a triple, an RBI and four runs scored.
--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went 2-for-4 Sunday, making him 4-for-11 through three rehab games for Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Manager Don Mattingly said Uribe would get a few more minor league at-bats before rejoining the Dodgers.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “It felt good to get this one and that one Saturday night.” -- Manager Don Mattingly after the Dodgers’ 2-1 victory over the Padres in the rubber match of a three-game series.
MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT
--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He took batting practice June 16. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 19, and he could be back with the Dodgers during the week of June 23-29.
--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. On June 13, the Dodgers announced that Billingsley has a partially torn flexor tendon in his right elbow. He will undergo season-ending surgery June 24.
--OF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He experienced a setback while working out in Arizona in mid-June, and he was shut down from hitting and running due to inflammation in the ankle.
--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14.
--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.
--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He began a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on June 18, then moved his rehab to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 21.
--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.
LHP Clayton Kershaw
RHP Zack Greinke
RHP Dan Haren
RHP Josh Beckett
LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu
RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)
RHP Chris Perez
LHP J.P. Howell
RHP Jamey Wright
RHP Brandon League
RHP Brian Wilson
LHP Paul Maholm
A.J. Ellis
Drew Butera
1B Adrian Gonzalez
2B Dee Gordon
SS Hanley Ramirez
3B Justin Turner
INF Miguel Rojas
INF Carlos Triunfel
INF/OF Jamie Romak
LF Matt Kemp
CF Andre Ethier
RF Yasiel Puig
OF Scott Van Slyke