Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- A year ago Sunday, the Dodgers defeated the Padres 6-1 at Petco Park to launch their 42-8 run that carried them from last to first in the National League West.

Going into June 22, 2013, the Dodgers were 30-42 and in last place in the National League West while trailing division-leading Arizona by 9 1/2 games. Fifty games later, they were 72-50. The Dodgers’ 42 wins in a 50-game span are tied for the second-most in the major leagues since 1900.

While no one can tell what the Dodgers will do in the next 49 games moving forward from Sunday’s 2-1 win over the Padres at Petco Park, the Dodgers are already on the move.

The Dodgers are 10-4 since June 8 and have made up 5 1/2 games on the Giants in the span of 14 games. Even though both the Dodgers and Giants won Sunday, the Dodgers have gone from 9 1/2 games behind the Giants to four games back since June 8.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-35

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: RHP Zack Gerinke (9-3, 2.57 ERA) at Royals RHP Jeremy Guthrie (4-6, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu held the Padres to one run on four hits over six innings Sunday after retiring the first nine hitters he faced. Ryu is 2-0 with a 0.94 earned run average with 15 strikeouts over 19 1/3 innings in three career starts against the Padres. Ryu is 5-1 with a 1.62 ERA in eight road starts this season and entered Sunday’s game with the third-lowest road ERA in the National League.

--SS Hanley Ramirez was 2-for-4 with a run scored Sunday to extend his hitting streak to nine straight games. He is hitting .375 (12-for-32) during the hitting streak with three doubles, a homer, six RBIs and seven runs scored. He also stole his 10th base of the season Sunday as he raced around the bases on a single, a steal, a wild pitch and a throwing error. Ramirez has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going 15-for-42 (.357) with three doubles, two homers and nine RBIs.

--LF Matt Kemp had a third straight 1-for-4 game Sunday against the Padres to extend his hitting streak to 10 straight games. Kemp has hit .410 (16-for-39) since with four doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs since June 12.

--2B Dee Gordon was 3-for-11 in the three games against the Padres with three walks, two steals, a triple, an RBI and four runs scored.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went 2-for-4 Sunday, making him 4-for-11 through three rehab games for Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Manager Don Mattingly said Uribe would get a few more minor league at-bats before rejoining the Dodgers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It felt good to get this one and that one Saturday night.” -- Manager Don Mattingly after the Dodgers’ 2-1 victory over the Padres in the rubber match of a three-game series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He took batting practice June 16. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 19, and he could be back with the Dodgers during the week of June 23-29.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. On June 13, the Dodgers announced that Billingsley has a partially torn flexor tendon in his right elbow. He will undergo season-ending surgery June 24.

--OF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He experienced a setback while working out in Arizona in mid-June, and he was shut down from hitting and running due to inflammation in the ankle.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He began a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on June 18, then moved his rehab to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 21.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Paul Maholm

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Carlos Triunfel

INF/OF Jamie Romak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke