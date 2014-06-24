Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Zack Greinke was the Kansas City Royals’ first-round pick in the 2002 draft, made his debut at the age of 20 in 2004, the youngest player in the majors, and won the 2009 American League Cy Young Award.

However, most of those years, the Royals were the laughingstock of the AL, losing 100 or more games annually from 2004-06. With the club beginning another rebuilding phase, the right-hander wanted to be traded to a playoff-contending club.

Greinke got his wish. The Royals shipped him to the Milwaukee Brewers after the 2010 season, and he pitched in the 2011 playoffs. In 2012, he was sent to the Los Angeles Angels, where he went 6-2 with a 3.53 ERA in 13 starts before becoming a free agent and signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers after that season.

Despite all the moves, his roots remain in Kansas City.

”I was pretty rude on the way out,“ Greinke said Monday after he and the Dodgers lost 5-3 to the Royals. ”They have every right to be mad at me. I haven’t really put much thought into it lately. It’s been awhile. It’s been four years, so it’s been awhile. They’ve moved on by now, and so have I. At least team-wise, the fans might be different.

“I don’t want to be rude. I felt I had to in order to get traded, and I wanted to get traded. They are playing good now. You knew it was going to take time, and now is the time, it seems like. The guys that they traded for me are playing good. It looks like they got some good players.”

Shortstop Alcides Escobar and outfielder Lorenzo Cain are two of the four players the Royals obtained for Greinke.

Greinke did not fare well in his debut in a Dodgers uniform at Kansas City, allowing 11 hits, equaling his season high, and five runs in 5 2/3 innings. He was booed when he was pulled, the third time he pitched at Kauffman Stadium with an opposing club.

“It’s weird,” Greinke said. “I pitched good the last time I was here and they cheered. I pitched good the first time and they cheered. This time they cheered when they announced my name. And when I give up the runs they booed, so I don’t know.”

Do Kansas City fans have conflicted feelings for Greinke?

“I‘m not a psychologist,” he said with a smile.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-36

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 7-2, 2.52 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 4-6, 2.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw will attempt to do a Johnny Vander Meer impersonation on Tuesday night when he faces the Royals. Kershaw threw a no-hitter Wednesday against the Rockies. Vander Meer is the only pitcher in major league history to throw consecutive no-hitters, June 11 and 15, 1938, for the Reds. Kershaw, a two-time National League Cy Young Award winner, however, should beware. Three of the Royals’ past four victories came against former Cy Young winners -- Zack Greinke, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

--LF Matt Kemp singled in the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. He is hitting .396 with two home runs and 10 RBIs since June 12.

--RHP Jamey Wright pitched 1 1/3 innings to surpass the 2,000-inning mark for his career, the 17th active pitcher to reach that milestone. Wright, 39, was a 1993 first-round pick of the Rockies. He has pitched in the majors for the Rockies, Brewers, Cardinals, Royals, Giants, Rangers, Indians, Mariners, Rays and Dodgers. “Right now, I don’t worry about roles,” Wright said. “I love to be out there. I love to pitch in any situation whether we’re up or down, whether it’s my third or fourth day in a row. I just love to compete, and hopefully I get to do it for a few more years.”

--DH Hanley Ramirez stroked a two-run double in the eighth inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. He is 13-for-36 (.361) with a home run, four doubles and eight RBIs in the streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It wasn’t good. I just really located OK with the fastball, but I had nothing sharp besides that. It was just really bad off-speed, which I think was the problem today to where they didn’t even have to respect it. It was like a favor if I threw them an off-speed. That was the main issue. The righties were just crushing the ball.” -- RHP Zack Greinke, after allowing five runs on 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings Monday during the Dodgers’ 5-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He took batting practice June 16. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 19, and he could be back with the Dodgers during the week of June 23-29.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. On June 13, the Dodgers announced that Billingsley has a partially torn flexor tendon in his right elbow. He will undergo season-ending surgery June 24.

--OF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He experienced a setback while working out in Arizona in mid-June, and he was shut down from hitting and running due to inflammation in the ankle.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He began a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on June 18, then moved his rehab to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 21.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Paul Maholm

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Carlos Triunfel

INF/OF Jamie Romak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke