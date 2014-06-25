Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Shortstop Hanley Ramirez was scratched from the Dodgers lineup with recurring discomfort in his right shoulder.

Ramirez received a cortisone injection two weeks ago with pain in his right AC joint. He has had a difficult time throwing pain free, but on Monday, he complained of discomfort swinging, although he produced a two-run double in the eighth.

“At this point, I don’t look at this like it is going to land him on the disabled list,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, whose team beat the Royals 2-0 Tuesday. “He’s had a little of this over the last couple of years and we’ve always been able to give him treatment. If this persists, we’ll have to get testing done, but I don’t see it. I don’t look at it like it will be a big thing.”

With Ramirez absent, the Dodgers’ revised lineup had three rookies -- shortstop Carlos Triunfel, second baseman Miguel Rojas and third baseman and right fielder Jamie Romak -- in the bottom three rungs of the batting order.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 7-4, 3.62 ERA) at Royals (RHP James Shields, 8-3, 3.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw extended his scoreless streak to 21 innings with eight shutout innings against the Royals. He has a 0.97 ERA in winning his past five starts, allowing four earned runs in 37 innings. “He’s as good as advertised, that’s for sure, every bit of it,” said Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer, who had two hits off Kershaw. He has struck out 23 in his past two starts.

--DH Yasiel Puig legged out an infield single in the first. He is hitting .432 on the road against American League foes in the past two seasons.

--RHP Kenley Jansen logged his 23rd save in his 26th opportunity. He got the first out on a comebacker and struck out C Salvador Perez and 2B Omar Infante to preserve the 2-0 victory over the Royals. He has struck out 55 in 32 2/3 innings this season.

--3B Justin Turner led off the game with a triple and scored the first run. It was his first triple since Aug. 18, 2013 against the Padres. It was the first leadoff triple of his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It definitely wasn’t easy. I made some pitches when I had to. Tonight I was making a lot more stressful pitches. The no-hitter was stressful for more personal reasons.” -- LHP Clayton Kershaw, who threw a no-hitter against the Rockies in his previous start.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (recurring discomfort in his right shoulder) was scratched from the Dodgers lineup June 24. He received a cortisone injection two weeks earlier with pain in his right AC joint.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He took batting practice June 16. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 19, and he could be back with the Dodgers during the week of June 23-29.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. On June 13, the Dodgers announced that Billingsley has a partially torn flexor tendon in his right elbow. He will undergo season-ending surgery June 24.

--OF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He experienced a setback while working out in Arizona in mid-June, and he was shut down from hitting and running due to inflammation in the ankle.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He began a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on June 18, then moved his rehab to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 21.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Paul Maholm

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Carlos Triunfel

INF/OF Jamie Romak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke