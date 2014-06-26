Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- First baseman Clint Robinson won the 2010 Texas League triple crown, but he never got much of a chance with the Kansas City Royals, the club that drafted him.

Robinson went 0-for-4 in four games with Kansas City on 2012, but his path to the majors was blocked by Eric Hosmer. Robinson is getting another big league chance, this time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who signed him as a minor league free agent in November.

The Dodgers purchased Robinson’s contract Wednesday from Triple-A Albuquerque, where the 29-year-old was hitting .309 with 14 home runs. He joined the club, coincidentally, in Kansas City.

Robinson, a left-handed hitter, owns a .302 batting average and a .508 slugging percentage in 879 minor league games.

In 2010 with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, he hit .335 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs, leading the Texas League in all three categories.

Robinson will be used mostly as a power bat off the bench.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-36

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 10-3, 2.08 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Josh Beckett, 5-4, 2.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Hanley Ramirez, who possesses a 10-game hitting streak, did not play for the second straight night because of a sore right shoulder. He will be examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Thursday in Los Angeles, with an MRI exam likely.

--RHP Brian Wilson logged his first save since April 12, 2012, which was his final appearance with the Giants. RHP Kenley Jansen, who has logged 23 saves, was unavailable after pitching in four of the past five games, including Tuesday night. Wilson threw a scoreless ninth inning to close out the Dodgers’ 5-4 win over the Royals.

--3B Juan Uribe, who went on the disabled list May 20 with a right hamstring injury, likely will be activated Thursday when the Dodgers open a homestand against the Cardinals. Uribe hit .316 in five rehab games with high Class A Rancho Cucamonga.

--OF/INF Jamie Romak was designated for assignment by the Dodgers to make roster space for 1B Clint Robinson, who was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque. Romak hit .048 with one extra-base hit and three RBIs in 15 games for Los Angeles.

--OF Joc Pederson, the Dodgers’ top prospect, is expected to miss at least 10 days for Triple-A Albuquerque after a MRI revealed a Grade 1 right shoulder separation. Pederson was injured in the first inning Tuesday while attempting to make a diving catch against Iowa. Pederson, 22, is hitting .319 with 17 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 74 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The story is more about the bullpen and the guys scratching out the last run.” -- RHP Dan Haren, who got a no-decision Wednesday in the Dodgers’ 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (recurring discomfort in right shoulder) did not play June 24-25. He received a cortisone injection two weeks earlier for pain in his right AC joint. He will be examined June 26 in Los Angeles, and he might undergo an MRI exam.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He took batting practice June 16. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 19, and he is likely to be activated June 26.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. On June 13, the Dodgers announced that Billingsley has a partially torn flexor tendon in his right elbow. He will undergo season-ending surgery June 24.

--OF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He experienced a setback while working out in Arizona in mid-June, and he was shut down from hitting and running due to inflammation in the ankle.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He began a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on June 18, then moved his rehab to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 21.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Paul Maholm

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Carlos Triunfel

INF Clint Robinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke