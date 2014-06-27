Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Third baseman Juan Uribe returned to the lineup Thursday after missing 34 games with a right hamstring strain and scored the winning run.

Uribe came home on Justin Turner’s RBI single with one out in the eighth inning in the Dodgers’ 1-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.

Manager Don Mattingly said he will closely monitor the playing time of the 35-year-old Uribe closely. Uribe has been ailing from hamstring problems for much of the season.

“We’re probably going to kind of be a little careful instead of just flying him back out there every day,” Mattingly said.

Uribe batted .316 in five rehab starts at Class A Rancho Cucamonga before returning Thursday night against the Cardinals. For the Dodgers, Uribe was batting .303 with four home runs and 18 RBIs in 152 at-bats entering the game.

Mattingly said Uribe, the Dodgers’ Defensive Player of the Year in 2013 and second in the majors last season with a .983 fielding percentage, provides a much-needed glove at third.

“It’s hard to complain what we’ve gotten from (Turner) and the guys over there, everybody has been good, but we know Juan is as good as anyone (at third),” Mattingly said.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-36

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 1-3, 4.33 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 9-3, 3.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Beckett tossed four-hit ball over seven scoreless innings in Thursday’s 1-0 win over the Cardinals. He struck out four and walked two on 107 pitches (69 strikes). “I knew it was going to be tough, but our defense really picked me up today,” said Beckett, who extended his streak of shutout innings to 14. Beckett was relieved by Brian Wilson (1-2), who pitched a clean eighth. Closer Kenley Jansen allowed a hit in the ninth before retiring shortstop Jhonny Peralta on a fly ball to center for his 24th save. “It’s a different style from what we’ve seen from (Beckett) in the past,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “A lot like Adam (Wainwright). Good curveball, he kept guys off balance. A little cut (fastball) and making his fastball pitches when he needed to. That’s as well as I’ve seen him use his breaking ball. He located. We had a couple of chances, but not many.”

--OF Carl Crawford resumed running drills and “seemed to be back on track” in his recovery from a left ankle sprain, manager Don Mattingly said Thursday. Crawford is rehabbing at the Dodgers’ facilities in Arizona. Crawford has missed 28 games. There is no timetable for his return.

--SS Hanley Ramirez did not start for the third consecutive game because of irritation in the AC joint of his right shoulder. Ramirez is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Chad Billingsley underwent elbow surgery on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Times. Dodgers club physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure on Billingsley, who was attempting a comeback from Tommy John surgery in 2013 when he suffered the setback recently. Billingsley is expected to be sidelined from six-to-nine months.

--INF Carlos Triunfel was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque to make room for 3B Juan Uribe. Triunfel batted .286 with a home run and one RBI in seven at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a battle today, two good pitchers going at it.” -- Dodgers LF Matt Kemp after a 1-0 win over St. Louis on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (recurring discomfort in right shoulder) did not play June 24-26. He received a cortisone injection two weeks earlier for pain in his right AC joint. He will be examined June 26 in Los Angeles, and he might undergo an MRI exam.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. On June 13, the Dodgers announced that Billingsley has a partially torn flexor tendon in his right elbow. He will undergo season-ending surgery June 24.

--OF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He experienced a setback while working out in Arizona in mid-June, and he was shut down from hitting and running due to inflammation in the ankle.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He began a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on June 18, then moved his rehab to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 21.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Paul Maholm

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Clint Robinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke