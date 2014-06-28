Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- A variety of ailments kept Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Andre Ethier out of the starting lineup Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.

“He’s been having some bumps and bruises, little stuff here and little stuff there. It’s been growing a little bit and I wanted to cut that off at the pass,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.

Ethier went down after fouling a pitch off his right leg in Thursday’s 1-0 win over the Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.

“He hit that ball off his leg last night and he was having a little bit of knee stuff in Kansas City,” Mattingly said, referring to the Dodgers’ just-completed road trip. “A lot of times guys don’t say anything. ... We noticed him limping here and there. We’ve got one guy (Hanley Ramirez) down right now and I don’t really want to let Dre get over the top.”

So much for the best laid plans. Scott Van Slyke started in center, but he was ejected in the sixth inning for arguing with home plate umpire Bill Miller. It was the first ejection of Van Slyke’s career. Ethier replaced him and struck out in his only at-bat.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 8-5, 2.90 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 9-4, 2.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu allowed three runs and nine hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in seven innings on 101 pitches (69 strikes) in Friday night’s 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Ryu (9-4) had a string of 17 1/3 innings of not allowing an earned run by the Cardinals snapped when C Yadier Molina homered in the fourth inning.

--SS Hanley Ramirez didn’t start for the fourth consecutive game. Ramirez has suffered from irritation in the AC joint of his right shoulder. He performed fielding and hitting drills before the game. Manager Don Mattingly said he doesn’t anticipate Ramirez going on the 15-day disabled list. “I feel like he’s getting closer,” Mattingly said.

--2B Dee Gordon went 3-for-4 and drove in the club’s only run. Gordon is batting .429 with six runs, two triples and three RBIs in the last eight games. He has hit safely in seven of the last eight outings.

--1B Clint Robinson made his Dodgers debut as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning of Friday’s setback to the St. Louis Cardinals. Robinson, whose contract was selected Wednesday by the Dodgers from Triple-A Albuquerque, grounded out.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s probably a ball Yasiel is not going to get to and Scott’s got a better chance. Scott kind of felt like he could have gotten to it, but I think he feels (Puig) coming there. It ends up being a hit.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, after SS Jhonny Peralta gave St. Louis a 3-1 lead with a two-run double to right-center field that neither Yasiel Puig and Scott Van Slyke could get to.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (recurring discomfort in right shoulder) did not play June 24-27. He received a cortisone injection two weeks earlier for pain in his right AC joint. He performed fielding and hitting drills June 27. Manager Don Mattingly said June 27 he doesn’t anticipate Ramirez going on the 15-day disabled list. “I feel like he’s getting closer,” Mattingly said.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. On June 13, the Dodgers announced that Billingsley has a partially torn flexor tendon in his right elbow. He underwent season-ending surgery June 24.

--OF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He experienced a setback while working out in Arizona in mid-June, and he was shut down from hitting and running due to inflammation in the ankle.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He began a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on June 18, then moved his rehab to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 21.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Paul Maholm

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Clint Robinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke