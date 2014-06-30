Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Clayton Kershaw’s dominance of the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday provided a glimpse of how dominating the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff can be.

“I think our pitching has been lights out,” Dodgers left fielder Matt Kemp said. “Offensively, we’ve been giving them some runs to work with, (but) the pitching has been our main focus. They’ve been doing a great job.”

Kershaw, who struck out 13 on a five-hitter in Sunday’s 6-0 victory, and the Dodgers took three of four from the Cardinals, the club that bounced them in the National League Championship Series last season. However, the Dodgers’ arms limited St. Louis to only four runs in this series and blanked them twice.

Kershaw’s performance followed Zack Greinke’s four-hitter Saturday, which resulted in a 9-1 rout by the Dodgers. Greinke fanned 10. In Thursday’s 1-0 decision by the Dodgers, Josh Beckett and the bullpen prevailed in a duel with Cardinals’ ace Adam Wainwright, who went the distance.

“I think we’ve got to be brutally honest about how this pitching staff is going. They’re throwing the ball well,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said of the Dodgers. “These guys are good.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-37

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 7-5, 3.09 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 7-4, 3.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw struck out 13 in a five-hit shutout, leading the Dodgers to a 6-0 romp over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Kershaw’s latest outing capped a dominating run in June, when he won all six of his starts with a 0.82 ERA. “That’s a good team, obviously. I’ve had some good games and had some bad games against them, too,” Kershaw said. “For me, it’s just a matter of trying to think along with those guys. They’re all veteran hitters over there and they all have really good game plans and they don’t really ever stray from it. Just being aggressive and at the same time trying to take advantage of some of the weaknesses.”

--SS Hanley Ramirez did not play Sunday and is listed as day-to-day with a strained left calf. Ramirez left in the second inning of Saturday’s 9-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a late addition to the lineup Saturday after missing four consecutive games with a sore right shoulder.

--INF Justin Turner was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday with a left hamstring strain. Turner was injured in Saturday’s victory over the Cardinals.

--INF Carlos Triunfel was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill Justin Turner’s roster spot. Triunfel was optioned to Albuquerque only three days ago after 3B Juan Uribe was activated.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think our game plan was to make up a game a week. We knew we could make up the games, but not in this short of a distance. Like I said, we were thinking one game a week to chip off that lead. We battled back a long way, but we’ve got to have a lot more of what we’ve done recently. We can’t get overexcited.” -- Dodgers CF Andre Ethier after a 6-0 win over St. Louis pulled the team even with San Francisco in the NL West.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (strained left calf) did not play June 29 and is listed as day-to-day after leaving early June 28.

--INF Justin Turner (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled June 29.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. On June 13, the Dodgers announced that Billingsley has a partially torn flexor tendon in his right elbow. He underwent season-ending surgery June 24.

--OF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He experienced a setback while working out in Arizona in mid-June, and he was shut down from hitting and running due to inflammation in the ankle.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He began a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on June 18, then moved his rehab to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 21.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Paul Maholm

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Carlos Triunfel

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Clint Robinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke