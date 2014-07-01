Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- From 9 1/2 games back of the San Francisco Giants to a half-game lead.

That is what the Los Angeles Dodgers did in the past three weeks, wiping out a big deficit and surging past the Giants for first place in the National League West.

“We’re on a good run,” Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw said. “We just have to make sure the low points aren’t as low as it was early on. The Giants are a great team. They’re going to start winning games. For us to make up this ground now is huge.”

While the Giants stumbled -- a four-game sweep by the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend their latest misstep -- the Dodgers are 13-4 in their past 17 games.

The Dodgers’ pitching, considered by many the best staff in baseball, is a big reason for the turnaround. Following Los Angeles’ 1-0 win over the Cleveland Indians on Monday, the Dodgers’ starting pitching leads the majors with a 2.99 combined ERA. The Cincinnati Reds are a distant second at 3.24.

Overall, the Dodgers rank second in the big leagues with a 3.17 team ERA. The Washington Nationals are first with a 3.07 mark.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-37

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Justin Masterson, 4-5, 5.03 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Josh Beckett, 5-4, 2.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Haren (8-4) threw one-hit, shutout ball over seven innings, striking out five and walking one Monday in a 1-0 win over the Indians. He retired the final 13 batters he faced. The lone hit Haren allowed was an infield single to CF Michael Bourn in the third inning, which first base umpire Adrian Johnson initially ruled an out before a replay review requested by Cleveland manager Terry Francona overturned the call. “I thought Haren pitched really well,” Francona said. “Threw a lot of strikes and stayed out of the middle of the plate the entire game. He threw enough cutters in to where he broke a couple of bats or jammed us and got us to thinking. I didn’t see a whole lot of mistakes he made.”

--SS Hanley Ramirez pinch-hit in the seventh inning Monday during the Dodgers’ 1-0 win by the Dodgers over the Cleveland Indians, and he was intentionally walked. It was his first appearance since Saturday, when he left the game in the second inning with a strained left calf.

--LF Matt Kemp, who went 1-for-4 with a double Monday night, led the club in hits (32), doubles (eight), home runs (three) and RBIs (16) in June. Kemp batted .317 for the month, hitting safely in 16 of the last 18 June games. It was a major improvement for Kemp, who was platooning in left with Carl Crawford before Crawford went down with a sprained ankle in May.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez is turning into a shift buster. For the second consecutive game, Gonzalez hit the ball to the left side of the diamond, where no defenders were available since they were shifted to the right of the left-handed-hitting slugger. Gonzalez dropped a single to shallow left again the Cleveland Indians in Monday night’s 1-0 victory by the Dodgers. On Sunday, he dropped a bunt down the third base line for a hit against the St. Louis Cardinals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Man, that feels good. It put us in a position to win the ballgame. It was awesome. The crowd cheering and all the teammates fist-pumping and all that kind of stuff. It was great.” -- PH Clint Robinson, whose first major league hit was the game-winner Monday in the Dodgers’ 1-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (strained left calf) left the June 28. He did not play June 29, and he pinch-hit June 30. He is day-to-day.

--INF Justin Turner (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 29.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--OF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He experienced a setback while working out in Arizona in mid-June, and he was shut down from hitting and running due to inflammation in the ankle.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He began a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on June 18. He moved his rehab to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 21, then to Triple-A Albuquerque on June 30.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Paul Maholm

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Carlos Triunfel

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Clint Robinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke