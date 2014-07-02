Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Seven times this season, the Los Angeles Dodgers tried to win four games in a row, and seven times they failed.

“You know what, I‘m not allowing you to rain on my parade today,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly joked with a reporter when the subject came up before Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Indians. “But I‘m hoping we can win four straight.”

Maybe some other time.

The Indians rained on the Dodgers’ parade Tuesday, earning a 10-3 victory to snap Los Angeles’ three-game winning streak. Before that, the St. Louis Cardinals halted the Dodgers’ streak at three with a 3-1 victory Friday night.

The other clubs to prevent the Dodgers from reaching the elusive four: the San Francisco Giants, the Miami Marlins, the Cincinnati Reds (twice) and the San Diego Padres.

With Tuesday’s loss, the Dodgers fell a half-game behind the Giants in the race for first place in the National League West.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-38

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 2-4, 4.39 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 9-4, 3.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Beckett had his string of 14 scoreless innings end in the first inning. Beckett (5-5) allowed five runs on six hits in five innings Tuesday in the Dodgers’ 10-3 loss to the Indians. He struck out five and walked one.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez hit his team-leading 14th home run Tuesday, smacking an 0-1 pitch off Cleveland RHP Justin Masterson into the pavilion in left field in the first inning. Gonzalez has been up and down this season, but he appears to be on the upswing, batting .324 with two home runs and seven RBIs in his past nine games.

--SS Hanley Ramirez didn’t start for the third straight game as he recovers from a strained left calf. Ramirez, though, struck out as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning, the second straight night he has appeared off the bench. “We do expect him to be able to play again before we get to the All-Star break,” manager Don Mattingly said. “He’s getting better every day, but we’re still going to be cautious with him.”

--INF Chone Figgins isn’t close to returning from a strained quad that has sidelined him for the past two weeks. Figgins performed fielding and hitting drills the past two days.

--LF Carl Crawford could begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque this weekend. Crawford has been running the bases and hitting at the Dodgers’ facilities in Arizona. He landed on the disabled list May 28 with a left ankle sprain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had opportunities to get back in the game. We just failed to take advantage of them.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, after the Dodgers’ 10-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (strained left calf) left the June 28. He did not play June 29, and he pinch-hit June 30 and July 1. He is day-to-day.

--INF Justin Turner (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 29.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--OF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He experienced a setback while working out in Arizona in mid-June, and he was shut down from hitting and running due to inflammation in the ankle. He was running the bases and hitting again as of July 1, and he might begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque in early July.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14. He performed fielding and hitting drills June 30 and July 1, but he wasn’t close to a return to action.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He began a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on June 18. He moved his rehab to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 21, then to Triple-A Albuquerque on June 30.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Paul Maholm

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Carlos Triunfel

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Clint Robinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke