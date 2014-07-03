Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Hanley Ramirez could be headed to a stint on the 15-day disabled list.

Ramirez missed his fourth start in a row Wednesday in the Dodgers’ series finale loss to the Cleveland Indians. Ramirez has been hurting with a strained left calf, but has managed to pinch hitter in the last three games, including Wednesday, when he drew a walk in the ninth inning. Ramirez also has been ailing with a sore right shoulder.

Initially, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly didn’t believe Ramirez needed to be put on the DL. However, he admitted Wednesday that he might have misjudged Ramirez’s health, and now there is a chance he could sit.

The Dodgers open a four-game set in Denver against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, which Mattingly said is a “drop-dead date” in determining Ramirez’s fate.

“We’d like to get him totally healthy,” Mattingly said. “If he was totally healthy, he would be playing.”

By putting Ramirez on the DL, the Dodgers could rest him until after the All-Star break.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-39

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 10-4, 2.78 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Franklin Morales, 4-4, 5.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu struck out eight and walked none, allowing two runs and seven hits in seven innings, but didn’t factor into the decision. “He’s got a good change-up,” said Cleveland right fielder Ryan Raburn, who hit a two-run homer off Ryu in Wednesday’s 5-4 victory by the Indians. “He throws all four of his pitches for strikes. We were able to just battle him. We were only able to scrape two runs, but to get those two were good enough. He’s a good pitcher.”

--1B Adrian Gonzalez didn’t start because of sore neck but entered the game in the eighth inning as a pinch hitter. Gonzalez is expected to return to the starting lineup Thursday when the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies. Clint Robinson got the starting nod at first place.

--RF Yasiel Puig wasn’t in the starting lineup Wednesday, but came in as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. Scott Van Slyke got the start in right field. “He’s been looking tired,” manager Don Mattingly said of Puig.

--3B Juan Uribe was held out of the starting lineup for “maintenance” purposes until a pinch-hitting appearance late in Wednesday’s game. The 35-year-old Uribe, who returned to the lineup almost a week ago after missing 34 games with strained right hamstring, will probably be rested once per week until manager Don Mattingly is convinced Uribe is past his hamstring issues.

--OF/1B Scott Van Slyke hit his seventh home run of the season. That ties his output for 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did well today. I don’t think he had his real good stuff, but he did have that extra gear on his fastball. He was obviously good.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly on Indians LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu after a 5-4 loss on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (strained left calf, sore shoulder) left the June 28. He did not play June 29, and he pinch-hit June 30, July 1 and July 2. He is day-to-day.

--INF Justin Turner (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 29.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--OF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He experienced a setback while working out in Arizona in mid-June, and he was shut down from hitting and running due to inflammation in the ankle. He was running the bases and hitting again as of July 1.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14. He performed fielding and hitting drills June 30 and July 1, but he wasn’t close to a return to action.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He began a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on June 18. He moved his rehab to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 21, then to Triple-A Albuquerque on June 30.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Paul Maholm

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Carlos Triunfel

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Clint Robinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke