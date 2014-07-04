Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Los Angeles Dodgers said that Thursday would be decision day as far as putting shortstop Hanley Ramirez on the 15-day disabled list. Such a move would allow the banged-up Ramirez to rest and be eligible to be activated when play resumed after the All-Star break.

However, Ramirez, who has been dealing with calf and shoulder injuries, was in the lineup Thursday for the start of a four-game series with the Rockies after passing on-field tests before batting practice with manager Don Mattingly observing. Mattingly was convinced that Ramirez was healthy enough to get to the All-Star break.

“I feel he can run 100 percent,” Mattingly said. “I don’t think he’s playing three-quarters. We’re not afraid he’s going to get hurt. The fact he can run changes things, because we don’t have to pinch-run for him and use two players. He feels really good. He ran pretty good.”

Mattingly said it’s unlikely Ramirez would play all four games in the series at Colorado. The Dodgers then play a two-game series at Detroit, where using Ramirez as the designated hitter is an option and, Mattingly said, was a factor in the decision on Ramirez.

In Friday’s 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies, Ramirez went 0-for-2 with walks on each of his first two plate appearances. Mattingly lifted him in the eighth for Erisbel Arruebarrena.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-50

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 9-2, 2.04 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jair Jurrjens, 2014 debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Erisbel Arruebarrena was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and began his second stint with the Dodgers this season. They recalled him from Albuquerque on May 21and optioned him there June 6. In six games with the Dodgers, Arruebarrena has hit .308 (4-for-13) with one RBI. In 45 games this season at Double-A Chattanooga and Albuquerque, Arruebarrena is hitting a combined .271 with one homer and 14 RBIs.

--INF Carlos Triunfel was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. He went 2-for-13 (.154) with one homer and one RBI in 13 games for the Dodgers. They claimed him on waivers from Seattle on April 2 and optioned him to Albuquerque. The Dodgers recalled Triunfel on April 27 and optioned him two days later to Albuquerque. He was recalled again June 14, optioned on June 26 and recalled June 29. In 52 games at Albuquerque, Triunfel is hitting .210 with one homer and 14 RBI. Triunfel had a poor game on defense Wednesday, and infielder Miguel Rojas suffered a minor injury to his throwing hand, leading the Dodgers to recall infielder Erisbel Arruebarrena. Triunfel made an error, dropped a potental double-play relay and wasn’t ready for an outfield throw during Cleveland’s game-winning rally in the eighth.

--RF Yasiel Puig entered Thursday without hitting a home run in 125 at-bats since May 28. Nonetheless, Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki said he would talk to Puig about participating in the All-Star Home Run Derby. Tulowitzki is captain of the NL team. “He’s on the list,” Tulowitzki said. “He’s someone that has a good chance. I‘m not going to sit here and say he’s one of the guys I‘m going to select, but he’s right up there with the top.”

--3B Juan Uribe went 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI for his first multi-hit game since returning from the disabled list June 26. He had 12 multi-hit games in 40 games before going on the disabled list with a right hamstring strain May 21 and missing 34 games. Uribe drove in the winning runs with a ninth-inning single. It was his 15th career go-ahead RBI in the ninth inning or later and first since June 15, 2013, at Pittsburgh.

--RHP Zack Greinke allowed two runs, one earned, in eight innings and tied St. Louis’ Adam Wainwright for the National League lead in wins with his 11th victory. It was the second time this season Greinke has pitched eight innings, the other coming on May 16 at Arizona. The Dodgers are 33-13 in Greinke’s starts since he joined the club in 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A couple double plays helped. It’s always nice. A couple of first-pitch outs. (Justin) Morneau got a first-pitch hit and so did (Josh) Rutledge, but besides that, it was five or six first-pitch outs or hits.” -- Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke, referring to those off the bats of third baseman Nolan Arenado in the second and pinch-hitter Brandon Barnes in the seventh inning of a 3-2 win over Colorado on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (strained left calf, sore right shoulder) left the June 28. He did not play June 29, and he pinch-hit June 30, July 1 and July 2. He returned to the lineup July 3.

--INF Justin Turner (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 29.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--OF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He experienced a setback while working out in Arizona in mid-June, and he was shut down from hitting and running due to inflammation in the ankle. He was running the bases and hitting again as of July 1.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14. He performed fielding and hitting drills June 30 and July 1, but he wasn’t close to a return to action.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He began a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on June 18. He moved his rehab to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 21, then to Triple-A Albuquerque on June 30.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Paul Maholm

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Clint Robinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke