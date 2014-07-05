Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Left-hander Clayton Kershaw pitched eight shutout innings, extending his scoreless streak to 36 consecutive innings, the third longest in Los Angeles history. Ahead of him are Orel Hershiser (59 straight scoreless innings in 1988) and Don Drysdale (58 in 1968).

While giving up two hits with one walk and eight strikeouts in eight innings in the Dodgers’ 9-0 win over the Colorado Rockies, Kershaw passed several notable Los Angeles scoreless streaks, including 35 innings by Don Sutton (1972) and Fernando Valenzuela (1981), 33 2/3 innings by Hershiser (1984), 33 innings by Sandy Koufax (1963) and Chan Ho Park (2000-2001), 31 2/3 innings by Valenzuela (1980-1981) and 29 2/3 innings by Sutton (1972).

In seven starts dating from June 2, Kershaw is 7-0 with a 0.69 ERA (four earned runs, 52 innings) with five walks and 69 strikeouts.

”I think the biggest thing for me has been the consistency of the breaking balls,“ Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis said. ”Usually he’ll have maybe his A slider but maybe his C or D curveball, or vice versa where the slider’s not working.

“During this run, he’s had an A slider and an A curveball this entire time. They’re both electric strikeout pitches, which is why I think you’re seeing the strikeout totals that have been unprecedented in his career.”

Kershaw pitched a rain-shortened five-inning complete game in Denver on June 8, threw a no-hitter against the Rockies on June 18 at Los Angeles. He is 3-0 this season against Colorado with a 0.41 ERA (one earned run in 22 innings), allowing five hits with one walk and 32 strikeouts.

This was Kershaw’s ninth career scoreless start against the Rockies, passing Tom Glavine for the most against them all-time. Kershaw also went 2-for-4 with his first RBI of the season. He matched his career high with two hits. It was his 10th career multi-hit game and first since Sept. 2, 2013 at Colorado. Since 2011, his 10 multi-hit games are the most among major league pitchers and four of those 10 games have come at Coors Field.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-39

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 8-4, 3.57 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 8-6, 4.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Hanley Ramirez was hit with a Jair Jurrjens pitch on the left wrist with a pitch in the fifth inning. He stayed in the game but didn’t take the field in the bottom of the inning. Manager Don Mattingly said Ramirez was fine and would play Saturday. Originally, Mattingly said he had planned to give Ramirez a day off Saturday but having him play just four innings in the field on Friday changed Mattingly’s mind.

--RF Yasiel Puig hit a two-run homer in the first, his 12th of the season. It was his first homer in 138 plate appearances since he last homered May 28 against Cincinnati. The homer was the second of Puig’s career at Coors Field and ended his career-high 33-game homerless streak. Speaking through a translator, Puig said, “I was hitting the ball well in Kansas City, but the stadium’s too big. I need to go to the gym, because I don’t have enough power. I don’t need home runs. I need hits.”

--2B Dee Gordon went 3-for-5 with a walk and two runs scored. He bunted for a single in the first and then had two other singles on swinging bunts in the fifth when the Dodgers scored five runs and sent 11 batters to the plate. It was Gordon’s 12th game with three or more hits this season and gave him 10 career games with at least three hits and two or more runs scored. Gordon also stole his 41st base, the most by a Dodger before the All-Star break since Maury Wills had 55 stolen bases in 1965.

--LF Scott Van Slyke hit a three-run homer with two out in the fifth that gave the Dodgers a 6-0 lead. It was his eighth homer of the season and the first of his career against the Rockies. Six of Van Slyke’s eight homers this season have come on the road. He finished with three RBIs, giving him three career games with at least three RBIs and two this season. He had four RBIs on June 9 at Cincinnati.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think we’re all attuned to what’s going on and where we’re at. We just want to keep our foot on the gas, just try to win series.” -- C A.J. Ellis, of a Dodgers team that has 15 of its past 21 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (left wrist) was hit with a pitch July 4. He stayed in the game but didn’t take the field in the bottom of the inning. Manager Don Mattingly said Ramirez was fine and would play July 5.

--INF Justin Turner (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 29.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--OF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He experienced a setback while working out in Arizona in mid-June, and he was shut down from hitting and running due to inflammation in the ankle. He was running the bases and hitting again as of July 1.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14. He performed fielding and hitting drills June 30 and July 1, but he wasn’t close to a return to action.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He began a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on June 18. He moved his rehab to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 21, then to Triple-A Albuquerque on June 30.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Paul Maholm

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Clint Robinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke