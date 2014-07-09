Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Los Angeles Dodgers are hopeful that Josh Beckett’s second trip to the disabled list this season is just as brief as the first one.

Beckett landed on the 15-day DL on Tuesday, retroactive one day, with a left hip impingement. He has been dealing with some hip pain this season and aggravated it while running the bases in his start at Colorado on Sunday. He was removed from that game after pitching five scoreless innings.

“I think it was becoming harder and harder for him each start,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “We were hoping to get him to the (All-Star break) and give him a little extra time. That little run between short and third the other day, it looked like he stopped and started, and then his slide looked a little funny. I can’t tell you exactly what set him over the edge.”

Beckett started the season on the 15-day disabled list with a right thumb contusion but only missed one start. The veteran right-hander has been better than his 6-5 record suggests. In 17 starts, he’s third in the National League in ERA (2.26) and has held opponents to a .203 batting average.

He had an MRI and received a cortisone injection on Tuesday. Mattingly isn’t sure if 15 days is all Beckett will need to heal.

“I don’t really think we know,” he said. “He had that injection and we’ll see how he reacts out of that.”

Mattingly is also uncertain whether he will use left-hander Paul Maholm or bring up a starter from the minors to make Beckett’s scheduled start Saturday. Maholm, who pitched in relief Tuesday, is an experienced option but has been a disappointment this season, going 1-4 with a 5.18 ERA. It’s unlikely the Dodgers would look into trade options unless they’re convinced Beckett’s hip problem will linger throughout the season.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-41

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 11-4, 2.66 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 10-3, 3.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Greinke faces a familiar opponent when he starts against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday afternoon. He has made 27 career appearances against them, mostly during his American League career with Kansas City, and has a 13-6 record with a 2.74 ERA. Greinke has been very effective in Detroit’s Comerica Park, posting an 8-4 record and 2.62 ERA in 15 appearances. Greinke is currently pitching at the top of his game, allowing just one earned run in his last two starts while recording 18 strikeouts.

--RHP Josh Beckett was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to July 7, with a left hip impingement. Beckett had been experiencing hip pain and aggravated it while running the bases against Colorado on Sunday. Beckett, who is 6-5 with a 2.26 ERA, had an MRI and received a cortisone shot. He started the season on the DL with a right thumb contusion but missed only one start.

--RHP Pedro Baez was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday and pitched a scoreless eighth inning. Baez had one previous stint with the Dodgers this season, allowing two runs in one inning against Washington on May 5 in his major league debut. He started the season at Double-A Chattanooga, where he made six saves, before posting a 4.50 ERA in 17 appearances with the Isotopes. He’ll be used in long relief. “He’s a guy who gives us some length,” manager Don Mattingly said.

--LF Carl Crawford had two hits and also reached on catcher’s interference for Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday while playing six innings. He’s 5-for-11 with two triples on his rehab assignment. Crawford, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 27 with a left ankle sprain, will rejoin the team in Los Angeles on Thursday and be reevaluated. Crawford could be activated for the weekend series against San Diego.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu was knocked out in the third inning of his start on Tuesday at Detroit. Ryu allowed a season-high seven earned runs and 10 hits in 2 1/3 innings while squandering a five-run lead. He had given up three or fewer runs in eight of his previous nine outings. Manager Don Mattingly said Ryu was fine physically. “Just one of those nights,” he said.

--RF Yasiel Puig will get a chance to showcase his power skills to a national audience on Monday when he participates in the annual All-Star Home Run Derby. Puig, also an All-Star starter, has hit 12 home runs this season after going deep 19 times as a rookie. He went 0-for-3 with a run scored against Detroit on Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He threw me out from the dugout and I was just talking to (first baseman) Adrian (Gonzalez). I don’t understand why I got thrown out.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly after being ejected from a 14-5 loss to the Tigers on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. Beckett had been experiencing hip pain and aggravated it while running the bases against Colorado on July 5. Beckett had an MRI and received a cortisone shot on July 8.

--INF Erisbel Arruebarrena (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. Manager Don Mattingly said July 6 that Arrubarrena was sent to the Dodgers’ complex in Glendale, Ariz., where he would undergo an MRI and rehab his injury.

--OF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He experienced a setback while working out in Arizona in mid-June, and he was shut down from hitting and running due to inflammation in the ankle. He was running the bases and hitting again as of July 1. He began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 5.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He began a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on June 18. He moved his rehab to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 21, then to Triple-A Albuquerque on June 30. He was shut down for a week due to sore toe in left foot as of July 5.

--INF Justin Turner (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 29.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14. He performed fielding and hitting drills June 30 and July 1, but he wasn’t close to a return to action.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Paul Maholm

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Carlos Triunfel

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Clint Robinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke