Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- With the impending return of Carl Crawford, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly once again faces the dilemma of finding playing time for four high-priced outfielders. For now, he plans to keep his current alignment of Matt Kemp in left, Andre Ethier in center and Yasiel Puig in right.

“I‘m not really planning on making any big changes right now,” Mattingly said prior to Wednesday’s 4-1 loss at Detroit. “We’re playing pretty well, so we’ll leave it as it is. We’ll talk about it with him and let him know where everything is.”

It was a given that All-Star Puig wasn’t going to lose playing time. The offensive numbers for the remaining trio aren’t far apart. Crawford was hitting .267 with four homers, 18 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 44 games prior to the injury. Ethier is hitting .250 with four homers and 34 RBIs in 79 games, while Kemp is batting .271 with eight homers and 34 RBIs in 82 games.

Mattingly’s reasoning is simple. The team was four games over .500 and chasing the San Francisco Giants in the National League West when Crawford went down. It is now nine games over .500 and in first place.

He also prefers to keep Ethier in center and Kemp in left for defensive purposes. Crawford is strictly a left fielder and Mattingly is reluctant to play Kemp, who has battled injuries in recent years, in center on a regular basis.

It’s a dicey situation that won’t be resolved until another injury crops up or a trade is made.

“It’s the number of guys that makes everybody unhappy,” Mattingly said. “Everybody’s happier when they don’t come to the ballpark and look for the lineup card.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-42

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 2-0, 0.92 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 10-2, 1.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Greinke suffered his fifth loss of the season Wednesday despite a quality outing in which he allowed three runs and struck out eight in seven innings. He gave up two first-inning runs to Detroit, then settled down. He retired the last nine batters he faced in his last start before the All-Star game, including five strikeouts. Greinke heads into the break with a 2.73 ERA.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw will try to extend his 36-inning scoreless streak when he makes his final pre-All-Star break start against San Diego on Thursday. Kershaw, a top candidate to start Tuesday’s All-Star game, is coming off a dominant eight-inning outing at Colorado on July 4. He has not faced the Padres this season but has a 9-3 record and 2.47 ERA against them in 21 career starts. Kershaw’s streak has knocked his ERA down to 1.85, second in the majors to St. Louis’ Adam Wainwright (1.79).

--SS Miguel Rojas smacked his first career home run, a solo shot, against Detroit’s Max Scherzer on Wednesday. Rojas pulled a fastball over the left-center field fence for the Dodgers’ only run of the game. Rojas, who snapped an 0-for-9 streak with the long ball, hit four home runs for Triple-A Albuquerque this season before he was promoted in early June.

--LF Matt Kemp went hitless in four at-bats Wednesday, including three strikeouts. Kemp had three hits in Tuesday’s opener at Detroit and was hitting .336 since June 6 prior to be silenced by the Tigers’ Max Scherzer and Joe Nathan. Kemp has played well enough recently than manager Don Mattingly plans to keep him in the lineup regularly despite the imminent return of OF Carl Crawford from the disabled list.

--RF Yasiel Puig had an eventful afternoon at Comerica Park on Wednesday. He had a pair of extra-base hits but also committed a major blunder in the opening inning after a one-out triple. Puig wandered off the bag after Tigers SS Eugenio Suarez, who was playing in, fielded a Hanley Ramirez chopper. Puig was tagged out on the play and the Dodgers didn’t score. Puig also hit into a double play with two runners on in the third.

--OF Carl Crawford completed a four-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. He batted .455 with two triples, then returned to Los Angeles on Wednesday for an evaluation. The left fielder, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 27 with a left ankle sprain, is expected to be activated for the weekend series against San Diego.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought (RHP Zack Greinke) was pretty good today after they got a couple in the first. Like any of the big boys, they settle down and you have a tough time getting to them. We had a chance there in the first and didn’t get Zack an early cushion and from there, we didn’t do much with their guy.” -- Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly after a 4-1 loss to Detroit on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He had an MRI exam and received a cortisone shot July 8.

--INF Erisbel Arruebarrena (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. Manager Don Mattingly said July 6 that Arrubarrena was sent to the Dodgers’ complex in Glendale, Ariz., where he would undergo an MRI and rehab his injury.

--OF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He experienced a setback while working out in Arizona in mid-June, and he was shut down from hitting and running due to inflammation in the ankle. He was running the bases and hitting again as of July 1. He completed a four-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque that began July 5 and is expected to be activated between July 11-13.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He began a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on June 18. He moved his rehab to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 21, then to Triple-A Albuquerque on June 30. He was shut down for a week due to sore toe in left foot as of July 5.

--INF Justin Turner (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 29.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14. He performed fielding and hitting drills June 30 and July 1, but he wasn’t close to a return to action.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Paul Maholm

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Carlos Triunfel

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Clint Robinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke