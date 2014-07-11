Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Carl Crawford returned from the disabled list after missing 40 games, but the Los Angeles Dodgers veteran won’t be a starting anytime soon unless one of his fellow outfielders goes down as he did.

Crawford will serve as a reserve since the Dodgers’ outfield is set with Matt Kemp starting in left, Andre Ethier and Scott Van Slyke sharing time in center and Yasiel Puig playing in right.

Crawford was platooning with Kemp in left when he sprained his left ankle in May. Kemp, according to Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, is now established in left.

For the time being, Crawford is accepting his role.

”Carl has never been any trouble (in the clubhouse),“ Mattingly said. ”Obviously, Carl’s a guy who wants to play, but at this point he probably sees what’s been going on, we’ve been playing well. I think at the end of the day, guys want to get to the postseason and have a chance win it all. But he also knows there will be chances and opportunities.

“In the second half, we’ve got a nasty little month coming at us. We’re going to need everybody.”

Crawford never got off the bench Thursday in the Dodgers’ 2-1 win over the San Diego Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-42

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Jesse Hahn, 4-2, 2.34 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 8-5, 4.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw had his scoreless-innings streak end at 41, but he went the distance with a three-hitter in a 2-1 win over the Padres on Thursday night. San Diego 3B Chase Headley’s solo home run to left with two outs in the sixth ended Kershaw’s impressive run, the longest one since Brandon Webb compiled 42 consecutive scoreless frames in 2007, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“It’s one thing to give up a run, but that tied up the game at the time,” said Kershaw, who won his eighth consecutive start and capped it with his third complete game. “If you give up a run when it’s 8-0 it’s not a big deal, but when it’s 1-1 that hurts.”

Kershaw’s streak is the third best in Los Angeles Dodgers history, trailing only Orel Hershiser’s major league record of 59 scoreless innings and Don Drysdale’s mark of 58. It was the fifth longest in the expansion era (since 1961), with Kershaw tied with Luis Tiant. Bob Gibson had a string of 47 scoreless in 1968.

--LF Carl Crawford was activated from the 15-day disabled list Thursday after missing 40 games with a sprained left ankle. Crawford will serve as a reserve since the Dodgers’ outfield is set with Matt Kemp starting in left, Andre Ethier and Scott Van Slyke sharing time in center and Yasiel Puig playing right.

--RHP Josh Beckett should be ready to return after the All-Star break, manager Don Mattingly said Thursday. Beckett, who played catch Thursday, was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 7 with a left hip impingement.

--INF/OF Chone Figgins took some ground balls and performed hitting drills before Thursday’s game. Figgins, out since June 14 due to a quad strain, probably will head out for a rehab assignment next week.

--1B Clint Robinson was designated for assignment Thursday when the Dodgers activated LF Carl Crawford. Robinson batted .333 with two RBIs in nine at-bats for Los Angeles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Give him credit. It was a long at-bat. Kind of threw everything I had. Put a good swing on it and it went over the fence.” -- LHP Clayton Kershaw, on the homer by Padres 3B Chase Headley in the sixth inning Thursday that ended Kershaw’s scoreless streak at 41 innings. Kershaw went on to pitch a three-hitter in the Dodgers’ 2-1 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He experienced a setback while working out in Arizona in mid-June, and he was shut down from hitting and running due to inflammation in the ankle. He was running the bases and hitting again as of July 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 5, and he was activated July 10.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He received a cortisone shot July 8. He played catch July 10, and he should be ready to return after the All-Star break.

--INF Erisbel Arruebarrena (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. Manager Don Mattingly said July 6 that Arruebarrena was sent to the Dodgers’ complex in Glendale, Ariz., where he would undergo an MRI and rehab his injury.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He began a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on June 18. He moved his rehab to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 21, then to Triple-A Albuquerque on June 30. He was shut down for a week due to sore toe in left foot as of July 5.

--INF Justin Turner (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 29.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14. He performed fielding and hitting drills beginning June 30. He might start a rehab assignment in mid-July.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Paul Maholm

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Carlos Triunfel

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Carl Crawford

OF Scott Van Slyke