Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier was held out of the starting lineup for the second straight game for health reasons, according to Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly.

Scott Van Slyke started again in center field despite the San Diego Padres starting another right-hand pitcher in Friday’s game.

“He’s had some leg issues and he’s having some other (physical) issues, so we’re just trying to make sure going into the (All-Star) break hopefully we can get him out of that and he feels good,” Mattingly said before Friday’s game against the San Diego Padres. “And on the back end of that, Scotty’s played well.”

Van Slyke, who has been sharing playing time in center with Ethier, was batting .273 with eight home runs and 16 RBIs in 121 at-bats entering the game. Meanwhile, Ethier had four home runs with 34 RBIs in 256 plate appearances before Friday. He was hitting .250.

Ethier and left fielder Carl Crawford, who both made late-inning appearances in Friday’s 6-3 loss, are the odd men out of the outfield equation at this point. And it’s a good chance the Dodgers will attempt to trade one of them before the July 31 trade deadline.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-43

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 7-9, 3.71 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Paul Maholm, 1-4, 5.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Haren got roughed up in his second straight start. Haren (8-6) was charged with four runs and six hits with five strikeouts and a walk in four-plus innings. Haren was tagged for a season-high eight runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings in an 8-7 loss to the Colorado Rockies last Saturday. “He wasn’t as sharp as he’s been,” manager Don Mattingly said. “It’s about execution. It’s getting the ball where you want in the strike zone. You know where you have to get pitches and if you don’t get them there, you’re not going to get outs. He’s got to be able to execute his pitches.”

--SS Hanley Ramirez received a cortisone shot in the AC joint of his right shoulder after Thursday night’s win over the San Diego Padres. Ramirez has been ailing with a variety of injuries during the first half of the season. The Dodgers might decide to hold out Ramirez for the remainder of the series with the Padres, allowing him to have more recovery time with the All-Star break coming up next week.

--RF Yasiel Puig reached base in three of his five at-bats, going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk and a run. However, Puig made a huge mistake in the seventh inning when the Dodgers were rallying. After Adrian Gonzalez drove in a run with a sacrifice fly with two outs to pull the Dodgers to 6-3 of the Padres, Puig got thrown out by Quentin trying to advance from second to third, ending the inning.

--OF Carl Crawford made his first appearance since coming off the disabled list Thursday in Friday’s loss. Crawford went 0-for-2 with a walk. He replaced LF Matt Kemp in the sixth inning.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He received a cortisone shot July 8. He played catch July 10, and he should be ready to return after the All-Star break.

--INF Erisbel Arruebarrena (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. Manager Don Mattingly said July 6 that Arruebarrena was sent to the Dodgers’ complex in Glendale, Ariz., where he would undergo an MRI and rehab his injury.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He began a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on June 18. He moved his rehab to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 21, then to Triple-A Albuquerque on June 30. He was shut down for a week due to sore toe in left foot as of July 5.

--INF Justin Turner (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 29.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14. He performed fielding and hitting drills beginning June 30. He might start a rehab assignment in mid-July.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Paul Maholm

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Carlos Triunfel

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Carl Crawford

OF Scott Van Slyke