Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

The Dodgers reached the All-Star break with the best record in the National League (54-43).

A $250 million payroll is supposed to produce those kind of results, but the Dodgers needed some help to get to the top of the National League West standings. The San Francisco Giants lent them a hand by losing 15 of 20 games in a stretch in June.

The Dodgers will have a tougher road in the second half. Their first 12 games after the break and 26 of their first 29 will be against teams with winning records (including two three-game series against the Giants).

“I think everybody in here is confident in the team’s ability,” Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw said. “When we were struggling early, I think everybody knew in the back of our minds that we could turn it around. Coming back and tying up the Giants in a month is not something we expected just like we didn’t expect to go 42-8 last year. But we have that ability.”

The best of that ability is in a starting rotation led by Kershaw and Zack Greinke. In the final 32 games before the All-Star break, Dodgers starting pitchers had a 2.96 ERA and 1.03 WHIP, holding opposing teams to one run or none in 17 of those 32 starts.

The Dodgers will only go as far as that rotation takes them in the second half.

”For the most part,“ Dodgers manager Don Mattingly agreed. ”We’re capable of scoring runs and doing other things to win games. You can’t just think you’re going to get shutouts every day. We’re going to have to put some runs on the board. I think we’ve shown we’re capable of that.

“You have to win in all different ways. But I think we’re built with pitching and we’re still looking at that.”

The Dodgers lineup is certainly studded with enough All-Star names to make one think they should be a force offensively. But players like Matt Kemp, Andre Ethier, Carl Crawford, Hanley Ramirez and Adrian Gonzalez are not what they once were. Yasiel Puig and Dee Gordon were the heartbeat of the team in the first half and must continue their All-Star level play in the second half.

RECORD: 54-43

STREAK: Won two

FIRST-HALF MVP: When LHP Clayton Kershaw had a very uncharacteristic start in Arizona on May 17 (allowing seven runs in just 1 2/3 innings), the Dodgers were just two games over .500 and trailed the San Francisco Giants in the NL West by four games. Since then, Kershaw has had one of the most dominant runs of any pitcher in years -- 9-1, 0.97 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 74 innings with a no-hitter and a 41-inning scoreless streak. Pitching will be key for the Dodgers in the second half, and Kershaw is critical to that.

FIRST-HALF GRADE: B-plus -- It was a pale version of last year’s historic 42-8 run, but the Dodgers swallowed up a 9 1/2-game San Francisco Giants lead in a three-week span of June. Give the Giants half of the credit for that -- they went 5-15 while the Dodgers went 15-6. However, the Dodgers did stabilize a porous defense while finding some consistency in their bullpen on their way back to first place. They will need more from well-paid hitters such as SS Hanley Ramirez, LF Matt Kemp and CF Andre Ethier in the second half.

PIVOTAL POST-BREAK PLAYER: The Dodgers reached the All-Star break with the best rotation in baseball (a collective ERA of 3.08). LHP Clayton Kershaw and RHP Zack Greinke, both All-Stars, led that effort, with LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu a steady performer. The back of the rotation could be vulnerable in the second half, though. After making a remarkable comeback from serious surgery last year, RHP Josh Beckett went on the disabled list before the break with hip issues. Fellow veteran RHP Dan Haren posted a 5.37 ERA in his final 11 starts before the break.

BUY OR SELL: The Dodgers have a decision to make. Since taking over the team two years ago, team president and CEO Stan Kasten has said the stratospheric payrolls would not continue forever. Investment was made in rebuilding the farm system to produce future talent. If the Dodgers are truly committed to that, they won’t part with blue-chip prospects like OF Joc Pederson, SS Corey Seager or LHP Julio Urias to make a big move at the trade deadline.

INJURY STATUS: The Dodgers dealt with their share of injuries in the first half. The most costly one might prove to be the torn flexor tendon sustained by RHP Chad Billingsley. Already recovering from Tommy John surgery, Billingsley will not pitch in 2014, leaving the Dodgers with little depth in starting pitching. That could become more troublesome if RHP Josh Beckett’s hip issue derails his outstanding comeback season. Beckett hopes to return before the end of the month.

TOP PROSPECT: If he were playing in any of 29 other organizations, Triple-A OF Joc Pederson would probably be in the major leagues by now. Pederson, 22, is thriving in the Pacific Coast League, batting .324 with 17 home runs, 43 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. It wasn’t enough to force his way into the Dodgers’ crowded outfield yet, but there could be an opening in the second half if CF Andre Ethier can’t offer more offensively than he has to date or GM Ned Colletti swings a trade that moves one of his outfield quartet (Ethier, Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig and Carl Crawford).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have a guy who nobody expected to play the way he is right now -- Dee Gordon. He’s having an unbelievable year. He’s been the key at the top of the lineup, him and (Yasiel) Puig. ... Sometimes, you’re not going to get what you expect from some guys. Sometimes you’re going to get what you didn’t expect from some guys. That is life. That is baseball.” -- Dodgers SS Hanley Ramirez.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Justin Turner (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 29. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 13. He could be ready to return shortly after the All-Star break.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14. He performed fielding and hitting drills beginning June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 17.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He received a cortisone shot July 8. He played catch July 10, and he should be ready to return after the All-Star break.

--INF Erisbel Arruebarrena (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. Manager Don Mattingly said July 6 that Arruebarrena was sent to the Dodgers’ complex in Glendale, Ariz., where he would undergo an MRI and rehab his injury.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He began a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on June 18. He moved his rehab to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 21, then to Triple-A Albuquerque on June 30. He was shut down for a week due to sore toe in left foot in early July. He began a new rehab assignment with Rancho Cucamonga on July 11 and was transferred back to Albuquerque on July 17.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Paul Maholm

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Carlos Triunfel

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Carl Crawford

OF Scott Van Slyke