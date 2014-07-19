Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Los Angeles Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis is one of the more thoughtful players in baseball, a reporter’s dream who can give good answers to the most banal questions, even ones he’d rather not answer.

So when a reporter asked after Friday night’s 3-2 loss to St. Louis if starting pitcher Dan Haren is frustrated after eating his third straight loss, Ellis offered up a measured defense.

“This is a really hard game,” he said. “Dan is just in a rut right now. Everyone is quick to rush to judgment right now, but they forget how well he pitched against Cleveland prior to this. You can’t say enough about the effort he gives.”

Haren’s body of work -- 8-7, 4.30 ERA -- is about what one could have expected from a guy whose career is clearly on its back nine. A one-time ace who could be counted on for 34-35 starts and an ERA in the low 3s, Haren is headed for a third straight season of a 4-plus ERA.

As stout as Los Angeles’ rotation is at the top with Clayton Kershaw, Zack Greinke and Hyun-Jin Ryu, Haren presently represents a soft underbelly. Since one-hitting Cleveland over seven innings on June 30, he allowed 15 earned runs in 14 innings. But Ellis predicts that Haren won’t let this bother him long.

“Dan is a professional,” Ellis said. “We’ll debrief a bit tomorrow and then he’ll go back to work. I look forward to catching him in five days.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-44

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 11-5, 2.73 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Joe Kelly, 1-1, 3.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Haren didn’t pitch badly until the fifth inning Friday night, but suddenly lost his command and got hooked after giving up a two-run homer to Matt Holliday, as well as two other baserunners. Haren was charged with three runs off eight hits in 4 2/3 innings, walking two and fanning four. Fastball accuracy cost Haren a third straight loss as he missed over the plate’s heart twice to Holliday, who drove in all three runs.

--RHP Zack Greinke has been dominant against St. Louis in his last four regular season outings, winning all four of them with a 1.37 ERA. Greinke, who faces the Cardinals on Saturday in the series’ middle game, beat them 9-1 on June 28, allowing only four hits and a run over seven innings with 10 strikeouts. Greinke, who pitched a scoreless inning in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game, hasn’t started since taking a 4-1 loss July 9 in Detroit.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez was recalled Friday from Triple-A Albuquerque. Rodriguez, a key component in last year’s bullpen, has spent most of this season in the Pacific Coast League, pitching to a 4.56 ERA over 29 appearances and 25 2/3 innings. Rodriguez got into Friday night’s game in the seventh, retiring St. Louis in order on three flyouts.

--INF Justin Turner (left hamstring strain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Friday. Turner was hitting .302 with three homers and 21 RBIs before getting injured on June 28 in a win against St. Louis. He gives the Dodgers a good right-handed bat off the bench and is also capable of starting at every infield position but first base. Turner pinch-hit in the seventh and grounded out.

--INF Carlos Triunfel was optioned to Albuquerque to make room for Turner on the roster. Triunfel got just 14 at-bats in 11 games with Los Angeles, hitting .143 with a homer and an RBI. He hadn’t gotten into a game since July 6. This was his third stint with the Dodgers this year after being picked up off waivers from Seattle on April 2.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought his split was as good as I’ve seen, and he was doing a good job getting outs with his back-door cutter against lefties. But he got hurt in the middle of the plate.” -- Dodgers A.J. Ellis on RHP Dan Haren after a loss to St. Louis on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14. He performed fielding and hitting drills beginning June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 17.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He received a cortisone shot July 8. He played catch July 10.

--INF Erisbel Arruebarrena (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. Manager Don Mattingly said July 6 that Arruebarrena was sent to the Dodgers’ complex in Glendale, Ariz., where he would undergo an MRI and rehab his injury.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He began a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on June 18. He moved his rehab to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 21, then to Triple-A Albuquerque on June 30. He was shut down for a week due to sore toe in left foot in early July. He began a new rehab assignment with Rancho Cucamonga on July 11 and was transferred back to Albuquerque on July 17.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Paul Maholm

LHP Paco Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Carl Crawford

OF Scott Van Slyke